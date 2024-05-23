Lindsay Hubbard has a new man!

The Summer House star recently opened up on the B**ch Bible podcast, sharing the heartwarming story of how she reconnected with her current beau, whom she first dated three and a half years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some of my friends call it, like, a boomerang, where you go out the first time, the timing wasn’t right, and then they come back around," Hubbard revealed.

Their initial dates in New York City were ultimately thwarted by bad timing. Despite the early end of their relationship, Hubbard fondly remembered how respectfully he handled the situation.

"He broke things off with me, but he did it in such a respectful way," she recalled. "I went back and was like, 'Let me see what this guy said.' It was the nicest text ever, 'cause most guys will just ghost you or fade away or disappear or whatever."

Then in December 2023, he reached out to Hubbard once more. Hubbard said she "put him on ice for a month" before agreeing to a date.

Lindsay Hubbard - Felix Kunze / Bravo

Hubbard admitted that her status as a Bravo star has complicated her dating life in the past. Now, she’s "pretty much done with those reality TV boys" and is relishing her time with her new partner.

This new relationship comes nearly a year after ET exclusively confirmed Hubbard and Carl Radke called off their engagement in August 2023. The pair had confirmed their relationship in 2022 after a brief fling in 2019, and they got engaged in August 2022. Their planned Mexico wedding was officially called off in September 2023.

Cast of Bravo's 'Summer House' - Felix Kunze / Bravo

When ET spoke to her in February, Hubbard admitted that it was "gonna be tough to relive" the summer of her split as it played out on TV.

"I just have to keep reminding myself that I've already lived it," she said. "It's the past, and I have so much going on in the present and the future -- and the future's really bright for me."

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

