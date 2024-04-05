It was the demotion of the century on Thursday night's Summer House, when Carl Radke informed his former bestie, Kyle Cooke, that he wanted him to be a "flower boy" in his wedding to Lindsay Hubbard.

In one scene from the Bravo show, Carl tells Kyle, "I would love for you to be a flower boy."

Not only is Kyle stepping into the role typically reserved for children, but he's also set to be a flower boy alongside models Luke Gulbranson and Andrea Denver.

"You have a groomsman, but I'm not a groomsman?" a confused Kyle asked Carl.

Carl Radke and Kyle Cooke at BravoCon in 2023. - Chelsea Guglielmino/Bravo via Getty Images

In an aside interview, a producer asks Carl if Kyle's wedding role is a "demotion," and Carl takes that opportunity to throw his then-fiancée under the bus.

"This is how I really, deep down feel. Lindsay didn't want Kyle to be a groomsman," Carl said. "Now, did it come out of Lindsay's mouth, 'I don't want Kyle to be a groomsman,' no. But because of what Kyle had done and said previously…"

The show then cut to a past scene where an angry Kyle calls out "a**holes" and "b***hes" who get their way.

"I want Kyle there, but I also have to play ball with my wife, or future wife," Carl explains.

He then tells Kyle, "I'm just so glad we're where we're at," to which Kyle replies, "But I'm not a groomsman?"

Carle Radke and Kyle Cook attend Marquis NYE 2020 at The New York Marriott Marquis on December 31, 2019 in New York City. - Randy Brooke/Getty Images

To make matters even worse, fans remember that Carl served as a co-best man and officiant at Kyle's 2022 wedding to Amanda Batula.

"Does this feel like a bit of a demotion coming from best man and officiant at my wedding, yeah, but at the end of the day, he needs my support," Kyle says in an aside interview. "I'm not gonna question anything. I'll be the best damn flower boy he's ever seen."

But later while talking to Andrea, Kyle is clearly hurt by Carl's decision.

"I was a little confused, a little taken aback," he admits. "I've known Carl for a decade, the guy officiated my wedding. He was my co-best man. In my mind, I'm just like, 'Bro, you've been like one of my best friends for a hot minute."

Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Lindsay Hubbard at BravoCon in 2023. - Chelsea Guglielmino/Bravo via Getty Images

He sadly adds, "I'm just embracing the new normal where I'm just not as an important piece of his life."

Kyle's wife, Amanda, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after the episode aired, saying of Carl's confession, "I was more shocked that Carl kind of admitted it than hearing it was, you know, her possible doing. But Kyle would have made a beautiful flower boy."

Ultimately, the title did not matter as Carl called off his wedding to Lindsay in 2023, ending their engagement. The breakup was filmed for the show, though the episode has not aired yet.

ET spoke with Lindsay in February about the upcoming episodes and reliving the split, which she said "blindsided" her.

Lindsay Hubbard talks to ET in February 2024. - ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

"It's gonna be tough to relive," she told ET at the time. "I just have to keep reminding myself that I've already lived it. It's the past, and I have so much going on in the present and the future -- and the future's really bright for me."

Lindsay called the split "one of the most traumatic situations of my entire adulthood."

"This was my best friend," she explained. "I thought that I knew everything about him; I was in love with Carl for many years before we were ever together, like, he's such a lovable guy, he's like an oversized teddy bear, and I think because of how much I was in love with him, I put on blinders to the red flags in regards to our future and then, after everything was said and done and we broke up and the space that I got between the relationship and myself as an individual, you uncover all the red flags that you were putting blinders up against and that's essentially what happened."

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: