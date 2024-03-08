Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard has regrets.

On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the reality star opened up about comments she made about her co-star and former fiancé Carl Radke's sobriety on the Bravo reality show.

Host Andy Cohen confronted Lindsay about her statements on this week's recent episode of Summer House, where she questioned Carl's sobriety after an incident during a night out. Reflecting on her words, Lindsay expressed remorse, acknowledging the delicate nature of dealing with addiction.

"I regret questioning his sobriety or using harsher words in that sense," Lindsay admitted. "It’s a very delicate situation when you're with an addict, and I'm a human and I'm trying to experience something for the first time for myself with him and understand how that lifestyle works. But yeah, I regret using those words, I wish I would have used more delicate words."

The controversy arose during a scene in Summer House where Lindsay accused Carl of being "on cocaine" after he displayed defensiveness during a conversation. Carl, who has been sober since January 2021, has been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

The issue was further discussed among the housemates, with Lindsay's friend, Kyle Cooke, expressing concerns about her lack of accountability in the situation. Despite the tensions, Lindsay and Carl attempted to reconcile, with Radke expressing hurt over Hubbard's comments.

As the episode progressed, the couple discussed their future plans and career aspirations, with Lindsay expressing doubts about Carl's career trajectory. However, they ultimately agreed to move forward and put the incident behind them.

Reflecting on her relationship with Carl, Lindsay also admitted to having "blinders on" and acknowledged the validity of some friends' criticisms of the pace of their relationship.

Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Lindsay has never shied away from facing reality, but having to relive her own on season 8 of Summer House might test that.

"I'm nervous, I really am," the reality star, 37, confessed to ET last month while sitting down inside her newly purchased home in Nashville. Season 8 documents the journey to the altar for Lindsay and Carl, 39 -- but there isn't a fairy-tale ending for the two. Days after filming wrapped last August, cameras went back up to capture a conversation between the two, during which Carl called off their wedding.

"I sat down on my couch looking to repair a conflict about careers and future finances," Lindsay recalled of what she thought she was filming that day. "I was like, OK, we have to get on the same page. Like, we had this conflict the other day about what we're doing in life and how we're making money, and that's what I sat down thinking that we were repairing, the conflict. And he sat down with a very different vibe."

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"It's gonna be tough to relive," she told ET. "I just have to keep reminding myself that I've already lived it. It's the past, and I have so much going on in the present and the future -- and the future's really bright for me."

Lindsay called the split "one of the most traumatic situations of my entire adulthood," maintaining she was blindsided by Carl's decision.

"There was nothing over summer that indicated a breakup," she claimed. "It was a normal relationship. You fight, you have conflict, you have arguments and you communicate and work through it, especially when you're at that level of a relationship, where you're engaged, about to be married in two months. You work through things, you don't run away."

Lindsay pointed out that, just two weeks before the split, she had a bridal shower, at which Carl made a surprise appearance. Then, they celebrated her birthday together, including, she noted, public displays of affection by him on Instagram.

"What happened in two weeks?" she asked. "I don't know. And also, how do you flip a switch that quickly, unless you're either faking it, pretending? ... So yeah, of course I'm blindsided. I'm planning a wedding. The whole season is me planning a wedding!"

