Hubb House is now a real place!

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard officially has a home named after herself in Nashville, Tennessee -- and starting next month, it'll be available for fans (or really, any visitors) to rent at HubbHouseNashville.com.

"Nashville is a very hot market for bachelorette parties, like every single week/weekend there is endless amounts of groups that come in of women, men, bachelor parties, birthday parties, big group rentals," Lindsay explains to ET. "It was the perfect market to buy a rental property and turn it into a business."

It's sort of her way of carrying on the family business.

"Hospitality has been ingrained in my blood since I was born," the former PR pro shares. "My grandparents owned a bed and breakfast in North Carolina called the Hubbard House. I worked in hospitality my entire life, starting at Outback Steakhouse and then carrying on through college and then after college, and then eventually doing hospitality PR. When I opened my PR firm, I called it Hubb House, which was more like a modern take on the Hubbard House."

"Then everyone nicknamed me Hubb House, and now I have an actual Hubb House!" she beams. "I'm excited that it's an actual establishment, brick and mortar."

ET

The four-story, 3,200 square-foot home features four bedrooms, four baths and a rooftop deck entertaining space, complete with lounge seating and a hot tub. Lindsay worked with short-term rental specialists Somerled Designs on the interiors, which make the space the perfect mix of hotel and home. Vibrant wall coverings and sparkly, western-themed artwork provide pops of color throughout, working in harmony with nods to Lindsay's Bravo career. A giant "Hubb House" mural greets guests upon entry, while a handful of carefully placed neon signs pay tribute to her most-quoted Summer House phrases. "How many sandwiches have you made for me?" hangs in the kitchen, while the outdoor space invites guests to get "Country Mode Activated." In each room, guests will also find Hubb House-branded scent and body products, a soon-to-launch collab with K. Hall Studios' Barr Co. division.

"It's 10 minutes from downtown, it's basically the most central area to wherever you want to go," she shares. "We have Topgolf is five minutes from here, the new stadium is being built, so I know it's mostly bachelorettes but if there's a guy group, they're welcome to come to the Hubb House. It's not painted pink, so we're good there!"

ET

The bedrooms are built for bunking, with the house sleeping up to 12 renters at a time. Lindsay tested that capacity out, hosting a girls' getaway with some of her castmates and fellow Bravo-lebs over the weekend to christen the space. More country-themed sayings hang above the dual beds in the primary, while the second bedroom on the third floor features it's very own "confessional room." Behind a closed door sits a bench, a green screen and a selfie stick/light combo to live out one's reality TV fantasy while hanging in Music City. Photos of Lindsay's time on Summer House line the walls of the space.

"I don't know if any rental has a confessional room," she quips. "This is the one area of the room that I wanted to really tell the story of my life on TV. We tend to go into the studio, sit in front of a green screen and talk about all of our feelings and emotions for months and months and months, every single year, so I wanted to give anyone who's staying here, my guests, that opportunity to talk about anything that they wanted to talk about."

Lindsay purchased the bachelorette party pad after falling for Nashville in the wake of her split from fiancé/co-star Carl Radke, just months before they were set to tie the knot in Mexico, which will all play out on season 8 of the hit series. She says she found herself again in the city, which provided the perfect escape from her adopted hometown of New York.

"The healing and grieving process is very different for everyone, and it's a difficult experience," she reflects. "There are people who stay at home, there are people who numb their feelings -- I did a lot of healing in the first couple of months, and then after that I was like, let's travel, let's try on different cities, let's experience all of my friends that live across the U.S. and meet new people, and then I landed in Nashville."

"I do love Nashville," she says. "It was really hard for me to picture a city for me to live in outside of New York, but now I've seen it -- oh, have I seen it! -- I have seen this place and I can't wait to see more of it."

Lindsay thanks "the universe" for stepping in to redirect her life, as she wouldn't have made the leap to homeowner (especially not in Nashville) if she had made it to "I do" with Carl.

"I had wanted to buy a house for a while, and thank God it didn't work out, 'cause that would have just been something else to separate," she says. "I mean, this was, honestly, as close to a divorce that you can get without actually being married. There was a lot of attachments. We were two months from walking down the aisle and unraveling that takes time, and as that time goes on, it's very liberating."

While Lindsay isn't relocating to Nashville full-time, it's officially her second home and, for some lucky guests, that might mean a surprise visit from the star when they rent out her place.

"I am coming to Nashville on average once a month, probably, for anywhere from four to seven days, so if I happen to be in Nashville and someone DMs me and is like, 'Hey, I'm staying at your property if you wanna stop by...' then I'll probably stop by, because I'm always down for a good time!"

Interested renters can join the waiting list for reservations at HubbHouseNashville.com now, and see more of Lindsay on Summer House season 8, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo starting Feb. 22. Episodes will stream next day on Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT: