Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard recently spoke exclusively to ET's Brice Sander during BravoCon in Las Vegas, shedding light on her emotional breakup with co-star Carl Radke and her plans for the future.

Hubbard revealed her mixed feelings about sharing the stage with Radke during the Summer House panel on Friday, saying, "I’m glad we did the panel first because that was weighing heavy on me. Got it done and over with, and now I can enjoy.”

When asked about the current status of her relationship with Radke, the reality star admitted, "There’s no vibe. There are no vibes. We’re at negative vibes at this point.”

In August, ET exclusively reported the couple called it quits. Multiple sources told ET that Radke and Hubbard called off their engagement. "The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding," sources said. "The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House."

One significant date on Hubbard's calendar was her and Radke’s wedding on Nov 17. When asked how she intends to spend that day now, she says, "I have multiple girlfriends who keep asking me the same thing. In my mind, I was like, 'I got to get through BravoCon before I can even think about it.'"

The 37-year-old reality star added, "A lot of girlfriends want to come into town and hang out with me. I’m not sure what I’m going to do on that date. I feel like at this moment I’m going to be OK, but my friends are anticipating I’m not going to be OK. So they keep checking in on what I want to do. I’m not sure, but I know I’ll be with girlfriends."

Hubbard also discussed the support she has received from her fellow Summer House cast members, saying, "That meant the world to me. Me and the girls this summer really rebuilt some friendships, not even because of anyone's fault or side in the past. We kind of just let go of pointing fingers and worked on finding common ground and it was really nice, especially towards the very, very end when things were happening with Carl. The girls were right there; they were giving great advice, they were listening, they were validating me, and I really appreciated that, especially from Danielle [Olivera]."

When questioned about the possibility of a future relationship with Radke, Hubbard expressed, "Oh, I’m not there yet. You know, I’m not even thinking about that. I’m trying to think about who I’m going to date next. I’m kind of done with these Bravo guys. I’ve circled this universe a little too long with the guys, but I will say, Captain Jason has a nice accent, he has a yacht."

Jason Chambers is an Australian yacht captain on Bravo's hit show, Below Deck Down Under.

She added, "I’m into Lindsay and what brings me joy and happiness, and if it means flirting with guys, girls, whoever, I don’t even care who I flirt with."

Also speaking to ET on Friday at BravoCon, Radke offered his side of the story as to why he called off his engagement to Hubbard.

The Summer House star prefaced his explanation by saying he doesn't take the sanctity of an engagement or a marriage lightly. In calling off the engagement, Radke said the heartbreaking decision was a byproduct of analyzing a relationship that, to him, had serious foundational issues he just couldn't look past.

"I wanted to get married and have a family, but I think when you are getting to a point in your relationship where... we've been in couples' therapy since November of 2022, every week for foundational things that we needed to work on," Radke told ET. "We've really been committed to try and work through things and get on the same page, but a wedding, having a family -- that is a serious, serious thing. And I think -- given where the summer was and how our relationship had been going -- people will see that I had to really dig deep inside and have a very difficult and emotional conversation with her that I felt that I had to do because I really believe our relationship wasn't in that position where it needed to be."

Nevertheless, a source told ET in September that Hubbard was "blindsided" and "completely devastated" by the breakup, and that she was leaning on her female co-stars to get her through the split.

Radke said there was some apprehension about attending BravoCon, because he knew he'd have to face the music.

"I'm not gonna lie, it's been incredibly difficult," he admitted. "[I] was really nervous before, even talking right now because it's been a very painful, difficult time."

He added, "Given everything that's been going on, I felt like it was important to come here, hold my head high, try to process and move forward with respect. I know it's not gonna be easy, but I do believe if people watch the upcoming season it will make a lot more sense and add a lot more to what ultimately came at the end."

Radke and Hubbard have been part of Bravo's reality series since its debut in 2017, and were initially just friends. However, they made the decision to take their relationship to the next level in October 2021, officially confirming their romance to the world in January 2022. In June 2022, the couple confirmed to ET that they were moving in with each other and were "excited" to take that next step. They later got engaged before eventually calling things off.

