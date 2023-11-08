Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is spilling the tea on her ex-fiancé and co-star, Carl Radke, revealing what changed in the weeks leading up to the end of their engagement and how he allegedly acted afterward.

The Bravo star sat down for an interview on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, which was released on Wednesday, and didn't hold back when discussing her "blindsiding" split from Radke.

In August, ET exclusively reported the couple called it quits. Multiple sources told ET that Radke and Hubbard called off their engagement. "The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding," sources said. "The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House."

In her Viall Files interview, Hubbard revealed that she did not engage in any off-camera conversations with Radke for weeks after their breakup, claiming, "Anything he was texting was simply to clear up his public image rather than, 'Are you OK?'"

"I was just disgusted and appalled," Hubbard said.

Recounting how shocked she was by Radke's "impulsive, emotional decision," Hubbard maintained that neither she nor any of their Summer House co-stars were aware their split was on the horizon.

"He didn’t give me any indication," Hubbard told Viall. "He didn’t say anything that alluded to cold feet, second thoughts… Nothing. He said nothing to me over the summer. He said nothing that would have given me any clues."

Hubbard came face to face for the first time with Radke at BravoCon in Las Vegas over the weekend, where the exes shared the stage for a panel discussion.

Speaking to ET's Brice Sander, Hubbard said, "I’m glad we did the panel first because that was weighing heavy on me. Got it done and over with, and now I can enjoy.”

When asked about the current status of her relationship with Radke, the reality star admitted, "There’s no vibe. There are no vibes. We’re at negative vibes at this point.”

The former couple has been part of Bravo's reality series Summer House since its debut in 2017, and were initially just friends. However, they made the decision to take their relationship to the next level in October 2021, officially confirming their romance to the world in January 2022.

The former couple announced their engagement in August 2022 and called things off almost exactly a year later. Hubbard and Radke's wedding date was set for Nov. 17.

