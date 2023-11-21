Lindsay Hubbard spent the date of her would-be wedding with her close girlfriends at home in New York City, a source tells ET. She was not out with Johnny Bananas -- at least not on that day.

The source tells ET that the Summer House star spent the day with her girlfriends on Nov. 17, which is when she was set to marry Carl Radke before he called off the engagement in August. The source says Lindsay and Johnny -- from the Real World and The Challenge -- did hang out on Sunday at brunch with a big group of friends, which ultimately stretched into dinner.

"They've known each other for years," the source tells ET. "Lindsay's just having fun, but she's not necessarily interested in dating another reality star. She's looking for a man."

Ahead of attending the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this month, Lindsay was spotted at a Dustin Lynch concert. ET spoke with her on the red carpet at the CMAs and wondered if Lindsay had her eye on the country superstar.

Lindsay, wearing a shimmery Joy Cioci-designed gown, played it coy. She told ET she's "1,000 percent" looking for a cowboy and that she's fully single. But when asked about the country star, Lindsay kept a tight lip.

"Listen," she said as she began to blush, "we had a crawfish boil is what we had. You're making me blush!"

For what it's worth, Dustin later told ET that he noticed Lindsay at his concert.

"I think she's a fan," he quipped. "At some point she got up on somebody's shoulders down in the pit."

Dustin also told ET that "the next level to unlock" in life is no longer having to come to red carpets alone. Enter Lindsay? Dustin asked ET if Lindsay's single and he wondered, "Would we match?"

Ball's in Lindsay's court, it seems.

It was also earlier this month when Lindsay spilled the tea on what changed in the weeks leading up to the end of her and Carl's engagement. She sat down with Nick Viall on his The Viall Files podcast and didn't hold back, revealing that she did not engage in any off-camera conversations with Carl for weeks after their breakup, claiming, "Anything he was texting was simply to clear up his public image rather than, 'Are you OK?'"

"I was just disgusted and appalled," Hubbard said.

At BravoCon in Las Vegas, Carl spoke to ET and insisted that nobody was blindsided because the writing was on the wall.

"I wanted to get married and have a family, but I think when you are getting to a point in your relationship where... we've been in couples therapy since November of 2022 every week for foundational things that we needed to work on," Carl told ET. "We've really been committed to try and work through things and get on the same page, but a wedding, having a family -- that is a serious, serious thing. And I think -- given where the summer was and how our relationship had been going -- people will see that I had to really dig deep inside and have a very difficult and emotional conversation with her that I felt that I had to do because I really believe our relationship wasn't in that position where it needed to be."

