Season 8 of Summer House is going to be intense!

Bravo has just released the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming season, revealing the tumultuous end to Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's engagement. The teaser promises a summer filled with drama, new faces, and the unraveling of relationships.

The trailer kicks off with sweeping shots of New York City, setting the stage for what should be a carefree and fun-filled summer for the housemates. However, as the preview unfolds, it becomes clear that not everyone will be basking in the sun with joy.

The spotlight is on Lindsay and Carl as their relationship takes a nosedive. Lindsay is heard questioning Carl, "What do you want from me?" Carl responds, stating, "I want you to trust me," initiating a tense exchange about happiness and power dynamics in their relationship.

The trailer takes a heart-wrenching turn as Lindsay's engagement ring is shown in a bowl, symbolizing the end of their once-promising union. Carl accuses Lindsay of playing the victim, claiming she will spin the breakup narrative in her favor.

Lindsay is shown making a phone call and insists she was blindsided by Carl calling off their engagement

In August, ET exclusively learned the two called it quits.

"Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House," multiple sources told ET.

Bravo

As the drama unfolds, the Summer House cast -- including returning favorites Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Gabby Prescod -- are attempting to salvage their summer with moments of fun.

New faces Jesse Solomon and West Wilson join the group, injecting fresh energy into the dynamic.

However, there is newcomer drama with Jesse as she's seen making bold advances toward Paige, who is currently in a relationship with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover.

Meanwhile, the perennial relationship struggles continue between Kyle and Amanda, with Amanda confronting Kyle about his discomfort with her taking a stance on issues.

Somewhere Nowhere

The trailer crescendos with a bombshell revelation as Lindsay tells Carl she could be pregnant next summer, only for Carl to later claim that Lindsay accused him of drug use.

The tension reaches a peak when a minister, presumably asked about officiating Lindsay and Carl's marriage, flatly states he wouldn't marry them.

Season 8 of Summer House premieres Thursday, Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

