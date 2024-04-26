Andy Cohen supports the Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke calling off their engagement last year.

On Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hubbard opened up about her breakup with Radke. Cohen expressed his thoughts on their relationship and subsequent split.

Cohen began by addressing Hubbard directly, asking if she felt any relief regarding the cancellation of her wedding plans with Radke. Before Hubbard could respond, her co-star, Gabby Prescod, interjected with a resounding "Yeah," implying her agreement with Cohen's sentiment.

Hubbard, gathering her thoughts, acknowledged the complexity of the situation. "I think like, you know, it would have been a really long, tough road ahead in my future," she said, reflecting on the challenges they would have faced. "But, you know, it's complicated, right? I spent all summer, I spent an entire almost year planning a wedding and grinding and organizing so much for it. So it's a little frustrating."

Turning to Prescod, Cohen sought clarification on her swift agreement. Prescod affirmed her stance, stating, "We've talked about it extensively. That was never going to work, like in hindsight."

Cohen then voiced his observation, stating, "It didn’t seem like it was working this summer," adding, "I mean, watching the show, you seem like a couple that should not have gotten married. Sorry."

Hubbard, taking Cohen's comment in stride, responded, "That’s totally fine. I'm very loyal, hard-working, I will try and try and try." She emphasized her commitment and the depth of her feelings, saying, "I was in it, I was in love with this man, he was the love of my life, we were going to get married, he was my best friend for eight years."

Cohen continued the conversation, inquiring if Hubbard missed Radke as a friend. Hubbard admitted to initial feelings of longing but ultimately came to terms with the reality of their relationship, stating, "After speaking with my therapist she said he’s not the person you thought he was."

In August, ET exclusively learned the two called it quits.

"Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House," multiple sources told ET.

ET spoke with Lindsay in February about reliving the split on Summer House, and claimed she was "blindsided."

"It's gonna be tough to relive," she told ET at the time. "I just have to keep reminding myself that I've already lived it. It's the past, and I have so much going on in the present and the future -- and the future's really bright for me."

Lindsay called the split "one of the most traumatic situations of my entire adulthood."

"This was my best friend," she explained. "I thought that I knew everything about him; I was in love with Carl for many years before we were ever together, like, he's such a lovable guy, he's like an oversized teddy bear, and I think because of how much I was in love with him, I put on blinders to the red flags in regards to our future and then, after everything was said and done and we broke up and the space that I got between the relationship and myself as an individual, you uncover all the red flags that you were putting blinders up against and that's essentially what happened."

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

