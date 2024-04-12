Summer House star Kyle Cooke recently shared his perspective on the relationship and subsequent breakup of co-stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carle Radke. Cooke also discussed his unexpected role as the flower boy at their wedding.

During an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, Kyle was asked to pinpoint a moment that may have led Carl to break off his engagement to Lindsay.

Kyle stated, "Multiple late-night conversations." He elaborated that he didn't believe Carl and Lindsay spoke the same language or were on the same page.

Kyle also touched upon what he believes are the ideal partners for Carl and Lindsay. When host Andy Cohen asked what kind of man Lindsay should be with, Kyle responded with a laugh, saying, "A deli owner." This was a nod to a past season when Lindsay and her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Traversie, argued about his demanding work schedule and constant sandwich requests.

Regarding Carl, Kyle expressed the need for him to be with a partner "a little less alpha." This insight aligns with the recent drama seen on Summer House as Carl and Lindsay navigated their complex relationship.

Another intriguing moment came when Kyle discussed his reaction to being chosen as the flower boy at Carl and Lindsay's wedding. He admitted, "I was thoroughly confused in the moment. ...I only get a little frustrated when people shed light on the demotion."

On the subject of Lindsay, Kyle expressed sympathy for her, saying, "My heart still goes out, I know she was this close to marrying someone that she cared for despite what we are watching and starting a family, which she clearly wants."

He revealed he had recently seen her at a wedding and took the opportunity to offer his condolences, saying, "I’m sorry."

Lindsay Hubbard and Carle Radke - Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Speaking to ET's Brice Sander in November at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Carl addressed calling off his engagement -- as ET exclusively reported in August -- and said the heartbreaking decision was a byproduct of analyzing a relationship that, to him, had serious foundational issues he just couldn't look past.

"I wanted to get married and have a family, but I think when you are getting to a point in your relationship where... we've been in couples therapy since November of 2022 every week for foundational things that we needed to work on," Carl told ET. "We've really been committed to try and work through things and get on the same page, but a wedding, having a family -- that is a serious, serious thing. And I think -- given where the summer was and how our relationship had been going -- people will see that I had to really dig deep inside and have a very difficult and emotional conversation with her that I felt that I had to do because I really believe our relationship wasn't in that position where it needed to be."

Nevertheless, a source told ET in September that Lindsay was "blindsided" and "completely devastated" by the breakup, and that she was leaning on her female co-stars to get her through the split.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carle Radke - Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Days after filming of Summer House wrapped last August, cameras went back up to capture a conversation between Carl and Lindsay, during which Carl called off their wedding.

"I sat down on my couch looking to repair a conflict about careers and future finances," Lindsay told ET in February of what she thought she was filming that day. "I was like, 'OK, we have to get on the same page.' Like, we had this conflict the other day about what we're doing in life and how we're making money, and that's what I sat down thinking that we were repairing, the conflict. And he sat down with a very different vibe."

Lindsay calls the split "one of the most traumatic situations of my entire adulthood," maintaining she was blindsided by Carl's decision.

On Summer House, Carl narrates Lindsay's immediate reaction, real-time predicting her describing it as a "blindside" when, he says, she was simply blind to what had gone on between them over the course of the summer.

"There was nothing over summer that indicated a breakup," she hit back. "It was a normal relationship. You fight, you have conflict, you have arguments and you communicate and work through it, especially when you're at that level of a relationship, where you're engaged, about to be married in two months. You work through things, you don't run away."

Summer House airs Thursdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streams the next day on Peacock.

