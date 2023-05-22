Lindsay Hubbard's activated, but in a way Summer House fans haven't really seen before: subdued.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's all-new episode, Lindsay and (former?) BFF Danielle Olivera face off in their Hamptons share house kitchen over Danielle's reaction to Lindsay's engagement to boyfriend Carl Radke. It's a week after Carl popped the question, meaning it's also a week after Danielle experienced a mix of panic attack and grief over not being included in the special moment. The only cast members Carl clued into the proposal were longtime friend Kyle Cooke and series newcomer Chris Leoni, a point of contention for Danielle and, eventually, her then-boyfriend, Robert Sieber. He called out Carl for not giving Danielle a heads-up that he'd be getting down on one knee, which led to her unexpected reaction to the news.

After crying to a producer, asking if she should even attend the couple's surprise engagement party, she spent much of that event lamenting to Lindsay's friends that she felt left out of something she wished she'd been a part of, even though she questioned Carl and Lindsay's race to the altar and milestones in their relationship over the course of the summer.

"I have been wanting to celebrate you for a really long time," Danielle tells Lindsay. It's seemingly the first time they've spoken since Robert confronted Carl over lumping Danielle in with the other women of the house.



"Last Saturday was that opportunity," a stone-faced Lindsay replies, referencing the day of her engagement.



"I absolutely agree with you that that was the opportunity," Danielle lets out. "That was the moment."

"Yeah..." Lindsay offers back. Danielle brings up that she only found out about the engagement "30 minutes before" the party.



"Yeah, because [Carl] didn't want to ruin the surprise," Lindsay tells her. "He didn't want anyone to ruin a surprise."

"Lindsay, I thought that we were best friends," Danielle says.

"I thought so, too," Lindsay agrees, maintaining a hard-to-read energy. The action then cuts away to co-star Amanda Batula and guest/Paige DeSorbo's boyfriend, Craig Conover, who pause in the stairwell the second they realize something's going down between Lindsay and Danielle. Amanda suggests they sneak over to a bench just outside the kitchen, getting them in better earshot of the confrontation.

Watch it play out here:

"You don't think that would ever hurt me?" Danielle asks, welling up, as Lindsay fires back with, "A moment between the two of us, why is that about you?"

"'Cause I thought I meant something to you," Danielle argues.

"I thought you did, too," Lindsay says.

"And you don't think I was gonna hurt from that?" Danielle wonders. Lindsay scoffs, before telling her, "You don't think that everything you've said this summer has hurt me?"

"So that's what you're thinking?" Danielle says. "'Cause I thought that you were moving too fast, that you wanted to cut me out of an entire, monumental part of your life?!"

"Correct," Lindsay answers, curtly.

"You think that I don't want to be happy for you?" Danielle asks.

"Correct," Lindsay repeats.

"You're f**king crazy," Danielle exclaims. That's when Mya Allen and Ciara Miller attempt to come inside, hoping to escape the jungle-themed party happening outside. Craig and Amanda, however, stop them, by wildly miming not to enter the house. Craig ends up sprinting to the back door, past Lindsay and Danielle, to make sure they don't make their way inside. He ekes out, debriefing the women and his buddy, Kory Keefer, on what's going down in the kitchen.

"They're having a full-on...," he starts to say. "They might swing on each other."

Viewers will have to tune in to see if it goes to that place, but judging by what Mya and Ciara shared with ET about the just-taped reunion, these two might be in a better place than summer left them. Both women say Danielle will likely secure an invite to Carl and Lindsay's November nuptials.

"I think that there was at least an open dialogue that I haven't seen in at least the past two summers that I've been involved in the show," Mya teased. "So I think that, in a sense, having the truth come out is a way to step into the forward direction ... but I'm not sure if we are all roses and butterflies, is what I'll say."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Up Next

