Summer Is Heating Up with this Solo Stove Sale — Save Up to 40% On Smokeless Fire Pits
A good fire pit can instantly transform your outdoor space into a place of rest and relaxation. No matter the size of your backyard, porch, balcony or patio, Solo Stove makes some of the best fire pits designed to minimize smoke — giving you the perfect backyard bonfire for sparking summer moments.
For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on popular smokeless fire pits at Solo Stove's sale. The compact fire pits and camp stoves at Solo Stove are totally moveable, so wherever the party goes this summer, your fire pit can follow.
Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and camping essentials that run either entirely or partially off of biomass. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. All the fire pits and accessories are built to last, but every Solo Stove product also has a lifetime warranty that gives you a little extra peace of mind.
With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 6 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide.
This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy.
Grab a Solo Stove Ranger and transform your backyard barbecues into a party by the fire pit. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands.
In addition to the deals on fire pits, the Solo Stove sale also has steep discounts on bundles, Oprah's favorite Pi Pizza Oven and every accessory you could imagine — including firewood and pellet adapters. Ahead, shop more of the best deals at Solo Stove and gather ‘round one of these fire pits all summer long.
Lightweight and compact, the Titan cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food in as little as just a few minutes.
Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating and was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list.
Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space
The Best Spring Patio Furniture Deals Under $200
The Best Walmart Patio Furniture to Soak in the Sunshine This Spring
Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save Big on Patio Furniture For Spring
The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture for Spring 2023
The 9 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors
Outdoor Voices Launches New OV Outdoors Collection for All Your Adventures This Spring
The 34 Best Camping Gear and Essentials for Outdoor Adventures
The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More