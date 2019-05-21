Summer TV Preview 2019: 18 Shows We Can't Wait to Watch

With this television season almost in the books, it's time to get to know what's coming your way in the warn summer months.

From critically acclaimed dramas (like Stranger Things, Big Little Lies, The Handmaid's Tale) and final farewells (Suits, Elementary, Jessica Jones) to salacious reality (Bachelor in Paradise) and sexy soaps (Younger, Grand Hotel), there's truly something for everyone.

So kick back, relax and enjoy a cocktail, and check out ET's guide for our top summer TV picks:

The Society (Now Streaming)

A modern-day take on Lord of the Flies with elements of Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl, the 10-episode YA series is perfect for binging. The drama kicks off when a group of teenagers returns home, only to realize their parents and everyone else has mysteriously disappeared. As they struggle to survive, twists abound -- and there are plenty of shockers -- as they attempt to figure out what is going on.

Starring: Kathryn Newton, Rachel Keller, Toby Wallace, Sean Berdy, Alex Fitzalan

Where to Watch: Netflix

Catch-22 (Now Streaming)

Based on the Joseph Heller novel, the miniseries tells the story of Yossarian (Christopher Abbott), a U.S. Army Air Forces bombardier in World War II who is furious that thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. The real feat of the series is that Hulu was able to lure George Clooney back to TV.

Starring: Christopher Abbott, George Clooney, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie

Where to Watch: Hulu

Vida, Season 2 (May 23)

In the second season, Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) learn what saving their mother's bar will fully entail, as they navigate financial woes and the growing anti-gentrification movement. Of course, the sister's personal lives and their relationships with boyfriends, girlfriends and each other are just as complicated.

Starring: Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda, Maria-Elena Laas, Roberta Colindrez

Where to Watch: Starz

Good Omens (May 31)

Based on the beloved satirical novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, this new series is a comedic saga about a fussy angel, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), and a loose-living demon, Crowley (David Tennant), as they join forces to prevent the Apocalypse.

Starring: David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jon Hamm, Anna Maxwell Martin, Josie Lawrence

Where to Watch: Amazon

When They See Us (May 31)

Ava DuVernay's Netflix series tells the story of the Central Park Five and the 1989 court case over a female jogger who was attacked and raped in New York City, leaving her in a coma. Five young men -- four African-American and one Hispanic -- were convicted of the crimes in two separate trials. Their convictions were vacated in 2002.

Starring: Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Michael K. Williams, Felicity Huffman, Kylie Bunbury, Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 3 (June 5)

The third season of the series sees the titular handmaid June's (Elisabeth Moss) take on the dystopian regime of Gilead after opting not to flee to Canada with her baby. Instead, she strikes back against monumental odds and journeys deeper into Gilead, guided by one defiant prayer: "Blessed be the fight."

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, Bradley Whitford

Where to Watch: Hulu

Big Little Lies, Season 2 (June 9)

Formerly a limited series, the drama makes its grand return for a much-anticipated second season that will test the limits of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the truth as the women of Monterey grapple with the aftermath of Perry's (Alexander Skarsgård) murder. In short: expect things to get messy.

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep

Where to Watch: HBO

Younger, Season 6 (June 12)

Younger's sixth season picks up with Liza (Sutton Foster) and Charles (Peter Hermann) getting used to the new setup at Empirical Press, seeing as Charles doesn't run the company anymore and Kelsey (Hilary Duff) has also moved to Millennial Print as its publisher. Add in some juicy secrets, a few scandals and swoon-worthy romance and it's primed to be one of the show's best outings yet.

Starring: Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann

Where to Watch: TV Land

Euphoria (June 16)

The eight-episode drama from Assassination Nation writer-director Sam Levinson is a visually stunning dive into what it means to be a high schooler in this day and age. It follows a group of teens as they navigate drugs and sex, love and social media.

Starring: Zendaya, Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane, Algee Smith

Where to Watch: HBO

Grand Hotel (June 17)

Based on a Spanish telenovela, this U.S. remake is set at the last family-owned hotel in Miami Beach, where hotelier Santiago Mendoza (Demian Bichir), his glamorous second wife, Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez), and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success with a heaping side of escandalo.

Starring: Demián Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez, Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Katey Sagal, Adrian Pasdar, Freddie Stroma

Where to Watch: ABC

The Loudest Voice (June 30)

Before the Nicole Kidman/Charlize Theron/Margot Robbie movie about Roger Ailes arrives in theaters, this limited series will see Russell Crowe go nearly unrecognizable playing the disgraced Fox News mogul as Naomi Watts embodies Gretchen Carlson, who accuses him of sexual harassment.

Starring: Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller, Barry Watson, Josh Charles, Simon McBurney, Annabelle Wallis, Aleksa Palladino

Where to Watch: Showtime

The Rook (June 30)

This supernatural spy thriller follows Myfanwy Thomas (Emma Greenwell), a woman who wakes up with no memory of who she is and no way to explain the circle of mysteriously dead bodies surrounding her. It only gets more intriguing when she discovers she is a high-ranking official in the Checquy, Britain’s secret service for people with paranormal abilities.

Starring: Olivia Munn, Paula Patton, Joely Richardson, Emma Greenwell, Adrian Lester

Where to Watch: Starz

Stranger Things, Season 3 (July 4)

Stranger Things' third season jumps to the summer of 1985 as the bike-riding, Demogorgon-slaying crew navigates blossoming romances and all-new monsters. Middle school was never going to be easy, but it's certainly much more interesting when one of your best friends is a telekinetic tween that goes by Eleven.

Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Cara Buono, Maya Hawke

Where to Watch: Netflix

Pearson (July 17)

While Meghan Markle spun off of Suits into a royal wedding to Prince Harry and a newborn royal baby, one-time co-star Gina Torres is getting an actual TV spinoff for her powerhouse lawyer-turned-political fixer, Jessica Pearson. Think of her as the Olivia Pope of the Suits-verse.

Starring: Gina Torres, Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Isabel Arraiza, Eli Goree

Where to Watch: USA Network

Veronica Mars (July 26)

No Kickstarter was required for Hulu to fully revive the beloved series for another noir-filled season, which is set five years after the 2014 fan-funded movie and sees Veronica (Kristen Bell) sleuthing to figure out who is killing off the spring breakers visiting Neptune.

Starring: Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Ryan Hansen, Max Greenfield, Ken Marino

Where to Watch: Hulu

Four Weddings and a Funeral (July 31)

Based on the 1994 rom-com of the same name, the miniseries (co-created by Mindy Kaling) tells the story of four American friends who reunite in London for one of the titular weddings. Over the course of those four nuptials -- and funeral, of course -- the group finds love and heartbreak and some trouble, too.

Starring: Nathalie Emmanuel, Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, John Paul Reynolds, Brandon Mychal Smith, Zoe Boyle, Sophie La Porta, Harish Patel, Guz Khan

Where to Watch: Hulu

BH90210 (Aug. 7)

The Beverly Hills, 90210 revival isn't even on the air yet and the show is already mired in behind-the scenes drama. Though, that is sort of the point of the series, a meta take on a reboot that sees the actors playing "heightened" versions of themselves as they get together and decide, drama be damned, to reboot 90210.

Starring: Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green

Where to Watch: Fox

Jessica Jones, Season 3 (TBD)

Pour one out for Jessica Jones. In the third and final season of Netflix's last remaining original Marvel series -- RIP Daredevil and Luke Cage and the rest -- the 13-episode run will feature a brand new villain and also mark the directorial debut of star Krysten Ritter.

Starring: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Carrie-Anne Moss

Where to Watch: Netflix

MORE SUMMER PREVIEW:

Summer Preview 2019: Everything You Need to Put on Your Calendar

Summer Movie Preview 2019: 27 Films We Can't Wait to See

Summer Music Preview 2019: 15 Albums We Can't Wait to Hear