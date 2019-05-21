Summer Preview 2019: Everything You Need to Put on Your Calendar

Summer is just around the corner, and we're here to ensure you make it your best one yet.

Between the season two return of Big Little Lies, Disney's "live-action" Lion King and the Jonas Brothers' first tour in a decade, there is plenty of entertainment coming over the next few months that you won't want to miss.

So, in addition to those trips to the beach, boozy brunches and backyard BBQs, pencil in some time to check out the most highly anticipated summer shows, movies, music, books, festivals and more, curated by our staff at ET and compiled in one definitive guide to Summer 2019:

MAY

On TV: Currently streaming on Netflix is the new mystery teen drama The Society (which has fans abuzz on social media), along with George Clooney's Catch-22 over on Hulu. Season two of Vida will make its return to Starz on May 23.

In Theaters: Aladdin, Booksmart and Brightburn all hit theaters on May 24, the same day Girls star Allison Williams' new horror flick, The Perfection, starts streaming on Netflix. You'll also want to run don't walk to theaters on May 31, when Ma, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Rocketman debut.

On Bookshelves: If you've always wanted to join Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine book club, summer is the perfect time to get on board. Her pick for May is From Scratch by Tembi Locke. As for new releases, we recommend The Bride Test by Helen Hoang (out now), along with Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered: The Definitive How-To Guide from My Favorite Murder podcast hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark and Darkness to Light, the candid tell-all from former NBA star Lamar Odom, both out May 28.

Music: South Korean boy group NCT 127's new EP, We Are Superhuman, drops May 24, a week before the release of country star Thomas Rhett's fourth studio album, Center Point Road.

On Tour: If you missed Luke Bryan on the road last year, you have another chance to catch the country crooner's booty shaking in person at one of his Sunset Repeat tour stops, beginning May 31 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. Full list of tour dates and cities here.

There's also still time to catch Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Billie Eilish, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and SZA in select cities (click names to view remaining tour dates).

On the Festival Stage: If wine, food and music is your jam, you'll fit right in at Bottlerock in Napa, California. The festival runs May 24-26 and 1-day general admission tickets are still available here. This year's lineup includes Imagine Dragons, Mumford & Sons, Pharrell and Santana.

Meanwhile, in New York City, The Governors Ball kicks off May 31 and runs until June 2, with a stellar lineup that includes Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, Florence + The Machine and Tyler, the Creator. See the full lineup here.

On Broadway: Opening May 30 at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City, Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon will star in the revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. Find showtimes and tickets here.

Global Events: Hollywood A-listers have been making their way to France this month for the annual Cannes Film Festival, which runs until May 25. Meanwhile, in Monte Carlo, Formula One motor race fans will flock to the Circuit de Monaco May 23-27 for the Monaco Grand Prix. Stateside, the Indianapolis 500 races May 24-27, and the French Open is May 26-June 9 in Paris.

JUNE

On TV: You'll definitely want to gather your friends together for some summer watch parties, as June marks the return of a number of beloved TV shows including season three of The Handmaid's Tale (June 5, Hulu), season two of Pose (June 9, FX), season two of Big Little Lies (June 9, HBO) and season six of Younger (June 12, TV Land).

In Theaters: Game of Thrones may be over, but Sophie Turner isn't going anywhere. Catch her in the latest X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix, in theaters June 7. There's more action with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Men in Black: International and Samuel L. Jackson in Shaft, both out June 14. For those looking for a family-friendly movie experience this month, head to theaters on June 21 for Toy Story 4.

Music: The Jonas Brothers are back with Happiness Begins, their first studio album together in a decade. Also dropping is Avicii's posthumous album Tim (June 6), followed by Madonna's Madame X (June 14), Mark Ronson's Late Night Feelings (June 21) and The Black Keys' Let's Rock (June 28).

On Bookshelves: From Eat, Pray, Love author Elizabeth Gilbert comes City of Girls on June 4, the same day Naturally Tan by Tan France is released. "I know Tan has this stern, like, 'Get out of the clothes that you're wearing and you need to start tailoring your pants and, like, stop being a mess, people have to look at you and you should dress nicely,' but he's an incredibly tender, warm-hearted, human being who has the biggest heart in the world," France's Queer Eye co-star, Antoni Porowski, told ET earlier this year. "For whoever doesn't know it [yet], I'm confident that they will after reading the book."

On Tour: Jennifer Lopez. In honor of her upcoming 50th birthday on July 24, the pop star is embarking on her It's My Party: The Live Celebration Tour beginning June 7 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Full list of tour dates and cities here.

Bink-182 and Lil Wayne will also be hitting the road (together!) this summer, kicking off their tour on June 27 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Full list of tour dates and cities here.

On the Festival Stage: Just because some of your favorite bands and artists aren't currently touring, doesn't mean you can't see them live in concert this summer. Cardi B will be making multiple festival stops, including Bonnaroo (June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee). She's joined on the lineup by Childish Gambino, Solange, Phish, Post Malone, Odesza and more. View the full lineup here.

Just a few days later, Firefly kicks off June 21-23 in Dover, Delaware. Artists you won't want to miss include Panic! at the Disco, Travis Scott, Zedd, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator and Vampire Weekend. See the full Firefly lineup here.

On Broadway: If you're in New York City and have yet to catch a Broadway show this summer, there's still some time to score a seat to favorites like Aladdin, Chicago, The Lion King and Wicked.

Global events: The Royal Ascot kicks off June 18-22 at the Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, and per usual, we're expecting to see plenty of famous faces in the crowd. Last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the event together, exactly one month after their royal wedding.

JULY

On TV:Stranger Things returns to Netflix for its third season on July 4, while USA Network will begin airing its final season of Suits, as well as debuting the Suits spinoff Pearson, on July 17. Later in the month, head to Hulu for Veronica Mars' July 26 premiere.

In Theaters: Spider-Man: Far From Home, out July 5, marks the first film set in a post-Endgame world, and one Marvel fans won't want to miss. This month also marks the highly anticipated release of Jon Favreau's The Lion King (July 19) and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (July 26), starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Music: Though there's no release date set just yet, we know that new music is coming from Chance the Rapper this month. "I been making music...you gonna get that s**t when I'm ready," he teased via Instagram in February. In the meantime, check out Sum 41's Order in Decline (July 19) and Of Monsters and Men's Fever Dream (July 26).

On Bookshelves: If you're a fan of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix, jump into even more Sabrina Spellman magic with Season of the Witch (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Book #1), out July 4. Written by Sarah Rees Brennan, it's a prequel YA novel inspired by the TV series that promises to "reveal a side of Sabrina" not seen on the show. If you're looking for a historical fiction read, check out New York Times best-selling author Colson Whitehead's latest book, The Nickel Boys, based on a real former Florida reform school.

On Tour: Kicking off July 23 at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Alabama, Nelly, Flo Rida and TLC are hitting the road together for a 21-city tour produced by Live Nation (full list of tour dates and cities here). If rock is more your vibe, check out Queen and Adam Lambert's joint Rhapsody tour, running July to August in cities across the U.S. and Canada. More info here.

On the Festival Stage: Stars like Pusha-T, HAIM, Charli XCX and Robyn will be taking the stage for the Pitchfork Music Festival at Chicago's Union Park July 19-21, the weekend before Mo Pop's three-day fest kicks off in Michigan with Vampire Weekend, Lizzo and Tame Impala. See the Pitchfork lineup here and get more info on Mo Pop at this link.

On Broadway:Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- the stage adaptation of the beloved 2001 Oscar-nominated film -- opens July 25 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York, following a pre-Broadway run in Boston last summer. Find showtimes and tickets here.

Global events: Wimbledon, the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, kicks off July 1-14 in London, England, followed by the Tour de France (cycling) July 6-28 in Belgium, France, and the US Open (tennis) Aug 26 - Sep. 8 in New York.

AUGUST

On TV: The highly anticipated Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, BH90210, premieres Aug. 7 on Fox, reuniting OG stars like Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green on the small screen.

In Theaters: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Aug. 2) marks the first spinoff movie from The Fast and the Furious franchise, centering on Dwayne Johnson's Agent Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw. On Aug 9., Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish co-star in The Kitchen, a '70s crime drama about the wives of New York gangsters who take over their business dealings after their husbands are locked up.

Music: August will be an exciting month for alternative rock fans, as new albums are coming from Skillet (Victorious, Aug. 2), Slipknot (We Are Not Your Kind, Aug. 9) and Tool (untitled, Aug. 30). On the pop front, we're patiently awaiting new music from artists like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, so we have our fingers crossed they'll release their albums before the summer comes to an end.

On Bookshelves: Best-selling thriller writer James Patterson teamed up with Candice Fox once again, this time for The Inn, out Aug. 5. It follows the story of an ex-detective trying to start over in a small town, but his secretive past in Boston won't let him go.

On Tour: Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas' Happiness Begins tour, which begins Aug. 7 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, will mark their first in nearly a decade and accompany their fifth studio album of the same name. Full list of tour dates and cities here.

On the Festival Stage: Lollapalooza is happening Aug. 1-4 in Grand Park, Chicago, and features artists like Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, J Balvin, and Twenty One Pilots (see the full lineup here). Many of those same names will be taking the stage at San Francisco's Outside Lands, Aug. 9-11 at Golden Gate Park. See the Outside Lands lineup here.

On Broadway: If you've ever wanted to catch Jake Gyllenhaal on Broadway, now's the time. The actor is scheduled to star in Sea Wall / A Life this summer, which will "explore love and the human need to know the unknowable," according to Playbill. Find showtimes and tickets here.

Global events: Extreme sports fans definitely won't want to miss all the action at the 2019 Summer X Games, running Aug. 1-4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Performers at this year's event include Diplo, Incubus and Wu-Tang Clan.

