Suni Lee's Ceremonial First Pitch at Minnesota Twins Game Will Flip You Out
Suni Lee's Young Fan Gets Emotional as He Meets the Gold Medalist
Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim Tease New Adventures in 'Zombies 3…
Khloè Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 | ET's …
Pumpkin Surprises Family With Pregnancy News on 'Mama June: Road…
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on Teaming Up Together Again for ‘…
'Big Brother' Season 24: Paloma Aguilar Exits House Early Follow…
Watch Travis Scott Teach Daughter Stormi How to do Adorable Scie…
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Stopped Dying Her Hair Wacky Colors
'The Bachelorette' Mansion Doesn't Have Enough Beds for the Guys…
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer’s Rehab
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
'Five Guys a Week': Stars Spill on Lifetime’s New Dating Show (E…
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Lala Kent on Navigating the Aftermath of Randall Emmett Drama an…
Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Teases Next Chapter of 'Shahs of Sunset' Aft…
Lisa Vanderpump Shuts Down Fan Dreams of 'RHOBH' Cameo With Garc…
How James Kennedy Prepared Girlfriend Ally Lewber for Filming 'V…
Brad Pitt Turns Fashion Lewks at European ‘Bullet Train’ Premier…
Ethan Hawke on ‘The Last Movie Stars’ and His ‘Stranger Things’ …
Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game, and she flipped out!
The 19-year-old gymnast brought her skills to the mound Friday night for the Blue Jays-Twins game at Target Field in Minneapolis and wowed the crowd when she flipped from the mound before throwing out the pitch. Lee donned a customized Twins jersey, denim shorts and white kicks for the occasion.
The crowd really enjoyed the performance, as there was an audible "ooOh" after Lee's flip. After throwing out the pitch, Lee threw her arms up in the air before Twins pitcher Caleb Thielbar and the team mascot, C.T. Bear, met her for a photo.
Major League Baseball's verified Twitter account was still in awe of the performance Saturday. The account tweeted, "We're still flipping out over @sunisalee_'s first pitch last night."
The team's Twitter account also tweeted the picture and wrote, "A pretty flipping for good first pitch by @sunisalee_!!!"
Lee, who is from St. Paul, Minnesota, later responded, "Such an honor getting to throw out the first pitch thank you @twins."
RELATED CONTENT:
'DWTS': JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee Shine in Premiere!
JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee Shine on ‘DWTS’ Premiere
'Dancing With the Stars' Announces First 2 Celebrities for Season 30
Suni Lee's 12-Year-Old Fan on Verge of Tears as He Meets the Olympian
Suni Lee's Dad's Interview After Her Olympic Gold Will Win Your Heart
Suni Lee Wins Olympic Gold as Simone Biles Cheers From the Stands