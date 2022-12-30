McLovin is getting married! Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse announced earlier this week that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Britt Bowman, on Christmas Eve -- and she said yes!

"Life’s over!!!❤️❤️❤️," the 33-year-old actor captioned a series of pics on Instagram of him and his wife kissing and showing off her new engagement ring.

Bowman also posted a few photos to her Instagram, writing, "@mintzplasse did a thing 💍12.24.22 ❤️❤️❤️🎉."

In one of the images, Mintz-Plasse seems to get some help on his proposal by practicing on pal Matthew Koma. "I can’t wait to spend the rest of your life together," Koma commented on the engagement pics.

Meanwhile, Koma's wife, Hilary Duff reacted to the news, posting, "💍 💍💍💍."

Other celebrity friends also celebrated the couple's engagement in the comments section. Mandy Moore wrote, "Congrats!!!!!," while Alison Brie commented, "Awwww congrats!!!"

Mintz-Plasse and Bowman have been dating since 2017 and often post about their relationship on social media. In August, the actor celebrated his lady love's birthday with a selfie and sweet message.

"HBD2MGFIAHQ (Happy birthday to my girlfriend I am her queen) ❤️," he wrote.

