Becky G Is Engaged to Sebastian Lletget -- See the Proposal Pics

Begin the party planning! Becky G announced on Friday she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget.

"Our spot forever. 🤍," the 25-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with three photos from their sunset proposal, with Lletget, an FC Dallas soccer player, down on one knee at the edge of an ocean pier. He also posted the same photos and caption to his own account.

Becky spoke with ET about her thriving love life at the Variety of Power Young Hollywood celebration in August, and had nothing but sweet things to say about her now-fiancé.

"It's a really beautiful thing when you meet someone who grows with you and individually," she said. "Without having to put any pressure on it, you can just enjoy each other's company even when you're not together."

Becky and Sebastian began dating in 2016, but have always been open about not wanting to rush things.

"We know we want to be together," she told ET in 2019. "But, you know, I feel like you have to enjoy every step, every process of it all."

In August, the couple was navigating Sebastian's move to Dallas, but Becky said the bigger distance hadn't affected them too much.

"We're kind of used to it, we're always so busy, so since the beginning, it's kind of been long distance, even when we did live together," she said.

Plus, Becky added, she's always loved Texas. "I always joke and say I think I might have been from Texas in my past life," she said. "In a weird way makes sense."

Relatedly, their love for each other also seems to transcend constraints. "I don't know, it just works," she said. "I don't know what the secret sauce is, and I don't know if I could find the words that would really do it justice."

"I think where we are right now is is definitely like a special chapter for sure," she said in August.

The wedding will no doubt turn the page on another happy installment.

