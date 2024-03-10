Supergoop is hosting a Daylight Savings Event, so you can save on every super-charged SPF product.
Whether you're packing for a sunny spring break getaway or gearing up to embrace the outdoors this season, it's imperative to incorporate SPF into your everyday skin-care routine with the right products. Fortunately, Supergoop has just kicked off a Daylight Savings Event for anyone who needs to refill or stock up on their favorite sunscreens and skincare with SPF.
For one day only today, the Supergoop sale is offering 20% off sitewide. Every best-selling product such as the Unseen Sunscreen, Glowscreen, and Superscreen is discounted to help you maintain healthy-looking skin and stay protected all year round.
Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky sun-protectant products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to an innovative SPF-infused eyeshadow, and so much more.
These deals on Supergoop products are only available until midnight, so grab a discount on everyday SPF essentials while you can. Below, we've rounded up the best deals from Supergoop's Daylight Savings sale.
Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
This SPF-enriched moisturizer keeps your skin nourished and protected from the sun, which will keep your complexion looking healthier for longer.
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Arguably one of the most popular sunscreens, the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is loved for its untraceable, weightless wear that's great for all skin types and skin tones.
Glowscreen SPF 40
Glowscreen is a glowy tinted sunscreen that hydrates skin and primes for makeup. Your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5.
Unseen Face & Body Set
Supergoop's best-selling Unseen Sunscreen is totally invisible, weightless, and scent-free. You'll get both the 1.7 oz. Unseen Sunscreen and 3.4 oz. Unseen Body Sunscreen in this set.
Glowscreen Face & Body Set
Get the perfect natural-looking glow with Supergoop's popular Glowscreen Face & Body Set.
Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum
This vitamin C serum and sunscreen hybrid works to brighten the skin, reduce redness and prevent the appearance of dark spots.
(Re)Setting Refreshing Face Mist
This multitasking product from Supergoop! helps protect your skin from sun damage while keeping it quenched.
Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40
The Mineral Mattescreen is like a pore-minimizer and sunscreen morphed into one skincare product. Not only does this Mattescreen mattify your complexion, it also makes it poreless.
Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50
Get 20% off Supergoop's daily sunscreen with a light, watery consistency that feels cooling on the skin.
Glow Oil SPF 50
Deeply hydrate your skin without feeling greasy. this lightweight body oil is water-resistant for 80 minutes and even smells like refreshing cucumbers.
