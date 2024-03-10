Whether you're packing for a sunny spring break getaway or gearing up to embrace the outdoors this season, it's imperative to incorporate SPF into your everyday skin-care routine with the right products. Fortunately, Supergoop has just kicked off a Daylight Savings Event for anyone who needs to refill or stock up on their favorite sunscreens and skincare with SPF.

For one day only today, the Supergoop sale is offering 20% off sitewide. Every best-selling product such as the Unseen Sunscreen, Glowscreen, and Superscreen is discounted to help you maintain healthy-looking skin and stay protected all year round.

Shop 20% Off Supergoop!

Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky sun-protectant products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to an innovative SPF-infused eyeshadow, and so much more.

These deals on Supergoop products are only available until midnight, so grab a discount on everyday SPF essentials while you can. Below, we've rounded up the best deals from Supergoop's Daylight Savings sale.

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Arguably one of the most popular sunscreens, the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is loved for its untraceable, weightless wear that's great for all skin types and skin tones. $48 $38 Shop Now

Glowscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Glowscreen is a glowy tinted sunscreen that hydrates skin and primes for makeup. Your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5. $38 $30 Shop Now

Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 Nordstrom Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 The Mineral Mattescreen is like a pore-minimizer and sunscreen morphed into one skincare product. Not only does this Mattescreen mattify your complexion, it also makes it poreless. $24 $19 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: