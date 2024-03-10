Sales & Deals

Supergoop Is Having a Massive Sale on SPF Must-Haves Today Only — Shop the Sunny Savings

Supergoop Sale
Supergoop!
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:30 AM PDT, March 10, 2024

Supergoop is hosting a Daylight Savings Event, so you can save on every super-charged SPF product.

Whether you're packing for a sunny spring break getaway or gearing up to embrace the outdoors this season, it's imperative to incorporate SPF into your everyday skin-care routine with the right products. Fortunately, Supergoop has just kicked off a Daylight Savings Event for anyone who needs to refill or stock up on their favorite sunscreens and skincare with SPF.

For one day only today, the Supergoop sale is offering 20% off sitewide. Every best-selling product such as the Unseen Sunscreen, Glowscreen, and Superscreen is discounted to help you maintain healthy-looking skin and stay protected all year round.

Shop 20% Off Supergoop!

Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky sun-protectant products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to an innovative SPF-infused eyeshadow, and so much more.

These deals on Supergoop products are only available until midnight, so grab a discount on everyday SPF essentials while you can. Below, we've rounded up the best deals from Supergoop's Daylight Savings sale.

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
Supergoop!

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

This SPF-enriched moisturizer keeps your skin nourished and protected from the sun, which will keep your complexion looking healthier for longer.

$48 $38

Shop Now

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop!

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Arguably one of the most popular sunscreens, the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is loved for its untraceable, weightless wear that's great for all skin types and skin tones. 

$48 $38

Shop Now

Glowscreen SPF 40

Glowscreen SPF 40
Supergoop!

Glowscreen SPF 40

Glowscreen is a glowy tinted sunscreen that hydrates skin and primes for makeup. Your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5.

$38 $30

Shop Now

Unseen Face & Body Set

Unseen Face & Body Set
Supergoop!

Unseen Face & Body Set

Supergoop's best-selling Unseen Sunscreen is totally invisible, weightless, and scent-free. You'll get both the 1.7 oz. Unseen Sunscreen and 3.4 oz. Unseen Body Sunscreen in this set. 

$80 $64

Shop Now

Glowscreen Face & Body Set

Glowscreen Face & Body Set
Supergoop!

Glowscreen Face & Body Set

Get the perfect natural-looking glow with Supergoop's popular Glowscreen Face & Body Set.

$80 $64

Shop Now

Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum

Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum
Supergoop!

Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum

This vitamin C serum and sunscreen hybrid works to brighten the skin, reduce redness and prevent the appearance of dark spots.

$46 $37

Shop Now

(Re)Setting Refreshing Face Mist

(Re)Setting Refreshing Face Mist
Supergoop!

(Re)Setting Refreshing Face Mist

This multitasking product from Supergoop! helps protect your skin from sun damage while keeping it quenched.

$34 $27

Shop Now

Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40

Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40
Nordstrom

Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40

The Mineral Mattescreen is like a pore-minimizer and sunscreen morphed into one skincare product. Not only does this Mattescreen mattify your complexion, it also makes it poreless. 

$24 $19

Shop Now

Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50

Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50
Supergoop!

Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50

Get 20% off Supergoop's daily sunscreen with a light, watery consistency that feels cooling on the skin. 

$34 $27

Shop Now

Glow Oil SPF 50

Glow Oil SPF 50
Supergoop!

Glow Oil SPF 50

Deeply hydrate your skin without feeling greasy. this lightweight body oil is water-resistant for 80 minutes and even smells like refreshing cucumbers. 

$40 $32

Shop Now

