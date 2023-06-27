There's a new Superman and Lois Lane coming to the DC Comics cinematic universe!

Warner Bros. confirmed to ET on Tuesday that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will be taking on the roles of Clark Kent and his lady love in the upcoming film Superman: Legacy, the first under the new DC Studios mantle following the hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-chairs and co-CEOs.

The film, set for a July 2025 release, will be written and directed by Gunn, who has said he's drawing from the All-Star Superman comic run by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. While not an origin story, the film will focus on Clark's younger years as a reporter at the Daily Planet and budding superhero in Metropolis.

Corenswet is best known for his roles in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Politician, as well as the Mia Goth-led A24 horror film Pearl, while Brosnahan just wrapped her acclaimed five-season run as the titular lead of Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which netted her an Emmy Award and two Golden Globes.

Gunn also confirmed the casting news on Twitter, writing that his new leads are "not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people."

The casting comes after Henry Cavill announced last October that he would be returning to play Superman after making a cameo in the credits of Dwayne Johnson's DC debut, Black Adam. However, after Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios, Cavill returned to social media to share that he would not, in fact, be suiting up again.

"I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote at the time. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that."

For his part, Gunn said the upcoming DC films -- which includes Bat-family-focused The Brave and the Bold, a standalone Supergirl movie and a James Mangold-directed Swamp Thing feature -- are simply headed in a different direction.

"Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," he shared late last year. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."

"But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future," Gunn added.

Superman: Legacy is set for release on July 11, 2025.

