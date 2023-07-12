'Superman: Legacy': Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi Join Cast
Superman: Legacy is rounding out its cast.
Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi are set to join David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan in the upcoming DC Comics film, which will be the first under the new DC Studios mantle following the hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-chairs and co-CEOs.
As first reported by Vanity Fair, Merced will play Hawkgirl, Gathegi will be Mister Terrific and Fillion will portray a Green Lantern. Warner Bros. has confirmed the casting news to ET.
Gunn also shared the news on Twitter, elaborating on which version of Green Lantern Fillion will be playing.
"Welcome to the cast of Superman: Legacy:@NathanFillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, @isabelamerced as Hawkgirl, and @iamedigathegi as Mister Terrific," he posted.
Last month, the studio revealed that Corenswet and Brosnahan would be taking on the roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively.
The film, set for a July 2025 release, will be written and directed by Gunn, who has said he's drawing from the All-Star Superman comic run by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. While not an origin story, the film will focus on Clark's younger years as a reporter at the Daily Planet and budding superhero in Metropolis.
Corenswet is best known for his roles in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Politician, as well as the Mia Goth-led A24 horror film Pearl, while Brosnahan just wrapped her acclaimed five-season run as the titular lead of Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which netted her an Emmy Award and two Golden Globes.
Gunn also confirmed the lead casting news on Twitter, writing that his stars are "not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people."
The casting comes after Henry Cavill announced last October that he would be returning to play Superman after making a cameo in the credits of Dwayne Johnson's DC debut, Black Adam. However, after Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios, Cavill returned to social media to share that he would not, in fact, be suiting up again.
"I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote at the time. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that."
For his part, Gunn said the upcoming DC films -- which includes Bat-family-focused The Brave and the Bold, a standalone Supergirl movie and a James Mangold-directed Swamp Thing feature -- are simply headed in a different direction.
"Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," he shared late last year. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."
"But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future," Gunn added.
Superman: Legacy is set for release on July 11, 2025.
