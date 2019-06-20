Supermodel Bar Refaeli Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Bar Refaeli is going to be a mom of three!

In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, the 34-year-old supermodel announced that she's expecting her third child with her husband, Adi Ezra. The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, already share two daughters, Liv, 2, and Elle, 1.

In the funny clip, Refaeli is seen alongside TV host Assi Azar, with whom she recently co-hosted the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, as he announces that he's joining Refaeli's eyewear brand as a model, according to The Jerusalem Post. After Azar asks her to say a few words about the announcement, Refaeli, who opted for a fresh face and faded T-shirt, exclaims, "I'm pregnant."

The video then cuts to Azar standing alone and speaking to camera. "Wasn’t she just pregnant a second ago? I’m so happy for her -- if it’s true," he says, according to the outlet. "She looks a little pregnant, she does. Why does she need three kids anyway?"

"OOPS I did it again 🤷🏼‍♀️," she captioned the post.

Refaeli and Ezra welcomed their second child in October 2017, just over a year after she gave birth to Liv, telling ET that their "hearts are full of love right now."

"We are all happy, healthy and eager to start this new chapter in our lives," she added at the time.

During her first pregnancy, Refaeli often shared snaps of her growing bump with swimsuit pics.

The pics continued shortly after she gave birth, with the supermodel sharing photos in both a bikini and lingerie just weeks after welcoming her first child.

Watch the video below for more on Refaeli.

