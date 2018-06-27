Bar Refaeli Dubs Prince William 'Prince Charming' After Meeting Him in Tel Aviv

Looks like Bar Refaeli was completely charmed over by Prince William.

The 33-year-old Israeli supermodel met the Duke of Cambridge at a party hosted at British ambassador Mark Regev's private residence in Tel-Aviv on Tuesday, and shared a video of the two chatting on her Instagram Stories. Refaeli smiled big throughout their conversation, and wrote "Prince Charming" on the video.

The mother of two also showed off her red Victoria Beckham dress she wore to the party, which she paired with sparkly heels.

"Cambridge corner of Tel-Aviv #OffToGreetPrinceWilliam," she wrote.

According to The Daily Express, Rafaeli even declared William to be more handsome than his younger brother, Prince Harry.

"He is very, very charming," she reportedly said after their meeting. "I think both he and his brother are good looking -- but he is the best looking prince in the world.”

Prince William, 36, is currently on a tour of the Middle East. On Monday, he sweetly paid tribute to his wife, Kate Middleton, when he went to the very same archaeological site that a young Kate visited in Jordan to recreate a family photo taken more than 30 years ago.

