Supermodel Kristen McMenamy ditched her heels while walking the runway at the Valentino Haute Couture show on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week. The model, who has been a staple in the biz since the '80s, appeared to be struggling to walk in the stiletto heels when she began to wobble. After losing her balance, and ultimately falling to her knees, McMenamy threw off the heels and got up.

The model wasn't deterred, however, and finished the runway walk, barefoot, with one heel in each hand.

In videos shared to social media, audience members can be seen trying to assist McMenamy after her fall.

This video makes me never want to buy Valentino shoes pic.twitter.com/OihjTCXBn6 — Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) January 25, 2023

The moment has since gone viral, with many social media users weighing in. While some blamed McMenamy for the fashion flub, others called out the designer heels for the mishap.

"It’s her. She just doesn’t know how to walk in heels and what makes it worse, is that the designer knows this but she puts her in the show," one user tweeted, with another commenting, "Idk why people are saying its her when the shoes obviously was hurting her feet and thats why she started walking like that after she took them off 😭😭😭 like be so serious pls."

Other users cited a pattern at Valentino shows past, noting that it's not the first time a model has fallen while wearing their shoes on the runway.

"Valentino is notorious for having shoe problems… it’s almost like they want a model to fall so their show goes viral 😬 I mean, you’d think they’d learn after the 10th time," the user tweeted.

McMenamy ultimately cleared the air Thursday, giving followers a look at her fit, heels included.

"Thank you PP and House of Valentino!!!! I fvcked up," she wrote, taking blame for the fall in Wednesday's show.

Prior to setting things straight, the model poked fun at the incident, sharing a photo of last-minute alterations being made to her embellished gown just moments before she hit the runway.

"Before the Fall," she captioned the pic.

While the model got plenty of support in the comments from the design world and fans alike, it's not the first time she's taken a tumble on the runway.

Last summer, McMenamy fell at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris. Dressed in an all-white ensemble complete with a long cape draping off the back of a baseball cap, she fell to her knees before being helped up by onlookers nearby.

For more from Paris Fashion Week, check out the gallery below.

