Supernanny is back!

Jo Frost is in the building and ready to transform families' lives as Supernanny returns with an all-new season on Lifetime. The series -- which ran on Channel 4 in the U.K. from 2004 to 2008, and on ABC in the U.S. from 2005 to 2010 -- will return with 20 new episodes in January.

"It will always remain a privilege to be educating and helping families evolve, and making a difference," Frost said in a statement on Thursday. "Thank you Lifetime for bringing this groundbreaking show back to families nationwide at a time in the world when we so desperately need it most."

In addition to her role as Family Expert on the series, Frost also serves as executive producer. She'll make her first stop this season in Pittstown, New Jersey, aiding parents of four with opposing parenting styles. See what's in store this season below.

The new season of Supernanny premieres Jan. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime. See ET's interview with Frost below.

