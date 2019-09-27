'Superstore' Star Linda Porter Dead at 86

The Superstore cast is mourning the death of Linda Porter.

The actress, who starred as Myrtle on the NBC workplace comedy, died at age 86 on Wednesday after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Porter was perhaps best known for her role on Superstore, but she also appeared as Fran Westin on Gilmore Girls, as "Lady Slot-Addict" on the cult hit series Twin Peaks, and had an extensive resume as a character actress that included dozens of TV shows and movies like Twins, Duplex and The House.

Following news of her death, Porter's former co-stars, friends and fans took to social media to share tributes and memories of their time together.

"Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end," wrote Superstore star Ben Feldman, alongside a photo of the two seated next to each other on set. "We’ll miss you Linda Porter."

Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter. pic.twitter.com/bcdkZtUnXq — Ben Feldman (@WhosBenFeldman) September 27, 2019

Mark McKinney shared a sweet on-set video of Porter gushing about her love of skiing as his tribute, writing, "❤️❤️Linda Porter❤️❤️. Thank you for the life advice."

Superstore writer Vanessa Ramos remembered the actress as "a true delight of a person who was up for anything," sharing an irreverent screenshot of Porter flipping the bird.

RIP Linda Porter. A true delight of a person who was up for anything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BXKogjlOnw — Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) September 27, 2019

Superstore returned for its fifth season on Thursday, though Deadline reported that Porter had not filmed any season five episodes prior to her death.

