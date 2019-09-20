'House Hunters' Host Suzanne Whang Dead at 56

Suzanne Whang is dead at age 56 after a battle with breast cancer.

Whang's partner, Jeff Vezain, took to the former House Hunters host's website on Friday to share the tragic news that Whang died on Tuesday evening.

"A lifetime of love, adventure, humor and bliss now lives in our memories," he wrote. "On Tuesday evening (September 17th) around 7:20pm, Suzanne breathed her last breath here at home, as I knelt beside her and caressed her."

"For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism," he continued. "She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet. Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits."

While Vezain wrote that Whang "would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned," he added that she also "vehemently... disagreed with anyone being told, 'Don't cry.'"

"So...cry if you will. I've been crying a LOT! And laughing...and everything in between. It's all part of life, but laughter was a staple of our dynamic," he wrote. "Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity."

Vezain continued by praising Whang as "an amazing daughter, sister, friend, mentor and advocate," before asking her fans for "prayers and loving thoughts" in the midst of her death.

"We have appreciated all of the kind words and memories shared on her Facebook page. It has brought much comfort," he concluded. "As I say good bye to a soul who was more than a true love, but also a best friend and an intellectual and spiritual book-end, know that we may not be able to respond to queries, but will try to keep you updated. Thank you."

HGTV, the network on which House Hunters airs, also released a statement following Whang's death.

"Suzanne Whang, original voice of House Hunters," the network wrote on Facebook. "Suzanne was warm, funny and kind with a distinctive voice that made everyone feel at home. Our HGTV family mourns her loss and wishes to express deepest condolences to her friends, fans and family who knew and loved her."

Whang hosted House Hunters for nearly a decade, beginning in 1999. She was also an actress, who starred in four seasons of the TV show Las Vegas and had guest roles on series including General Hospital, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Dexter.

