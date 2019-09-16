Brian Turk, 'Carnivale' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star, Dead at 49

Rest in peace, Brian Turk.

The 49-year-old actor died on Friday of complications from brain cancer, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Turk's rep for comment. The actor, best known for his starring role on HBO's Carnivàle and appearances on Beverly Hills, 90210, was 49.

A GoFundMe page was created by Turk's friend, Carlos Marlene Montiel, in July, to raise funds to help pay his medical bills and support his wife and 8-year-old son. As the description explains, Turk was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The diagnosis was terminal, and on Sunday, the GoFundMe shared that Turk had lost his battle.

"Unfortunately Brian passed away Friday morning, 9/13 from complications of his cancer. Please continue to share this Go Fund Me and I will send out funeral arrangements once they are finalized," the message read. "Thank you for the continued support for the Turk family."

Throughout his decades-long career, Turk made appearances on Boy Meets World, ER, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Saved by the Bell, Criminal Minds, and Two and a Half Men. He also had roles in Jurassic Park and American Pie 2.

