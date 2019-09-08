Robert Axelrod, 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Star, Dead at 70

Robert Axelrod, who voiced the villainous Zedd on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died in Los Angeles on Saturday, the actor's manager tells ET. He was 70.

The manager explains that he had been very sick over the past year.

On Saturday, his agent also shared a post on Twitter confirming the news: "It is with great sadness that I must tell you that Robert passed away yesterday. He was a wonderful soul whose charismatic personality lit up a room. He will be greatly missed."

"Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions," the post also stated. "His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in those he inspired, met and knew."

This is @rob27axelrod ‘s agent Kelly from @MobileMonicker. It is with great sadness that I must tell you that Robert passed away yesterday. He was a wonderful soul whose charismatic personality lit up a room. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/3iDttSnQ0T — Robert Axelrod (@rob27axelrod) September 8, 2019

Axelrod is also credited with providing the voice for Finster, the monster maker, on Power Rangers and Armadillomon and Wizardmon on the anime series, Digimon.

Born in New York City, before breaking into voice work, Axelrod was a guitarist who also did commercials and off-Broadway plays in his younger years.

He'd also done a number of on-camera roles throughout his career, including small parts on shows like Star Trek: Voyager and The Bold and the Beautiful.

