Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum

Congrats are in order for Michelle Williams!

The 37-year-old actress revealed in a new interview with Vanity Fair that she secretly tied the knot to indie musician Phil Elverum this month, surrounded by a handful of their friends in the Adirondacks.

When asked how to describe their relationship, Williams put it quite simply: "[It's] very sacred and very special."

"Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship," she says, telling the outlet her now-husband moved from Washington to Brooklyn, New York, in July to live with her. "But Phil isn't anyone else. And that’s worth something."

"Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole," she continues. "I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."

Williams explained that she decided to go on record and discuss her relationship in hopes that other women would find hope in her story.

"I don’t really want to talk about any of it," she admits. "But there’s that tease, that lure, that’s like, 'What if this helps somebody? What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?'"

Her best advice for all the single ladies out there is to be patient, and "don't settle."

"Don’t settle for something that feels like a prison, or is hard, or hurts you," she says. "If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love."

This is the second marriage for Elverum (who has one daughter from his previous marriage with late Canadian artist GenevièveCastrée), and the first for Williams. The blonde beauty is also the mother to one daughter, 12-year-old Matilda, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger.

"I never gave up on love," Williams adds. "I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'"

In November 2016, Williams briefly spoke about what it's like raising her daughter without Ledger in an interview with Porter magazine.

"In all honesty, for pretty much everything else, I feel like I'm a believer in not fighting circumstances, accepting where you are and where you've been. In pretty much all senses but one," she said at the time. "I would be able to go totally down that line of thinking were it not for Matilda not having her dad. You know, that's just something that doesn't… I mean, it just won't ever be right."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Busy Philipps Shares Somber Photo of Michelle Williams 10 Years After Heath Ledger's Death

Michelle Williams Reveals How Daughter Matilda Inspired Her Involvement in Time's Up Initiative (Exclusive)

Michelle Williams Returning to TV in First Lead Role Since 'Dawson's Creek'

Related Gallery