It was more than just a game on Wednesday's episode of Survivor.

The entire cast of Survivor: David vs. Goliath was evacuated from their Fijian island under threat of a cyclone -- the second they had experienced since starting the competition just 12 days earlier.

"We're all Davids today. That's the Goliath," Christian said, as he, the Vuku, Jabeni and Tiva tribes were all escorted away from their camps and rushed to safety.

The cast returned to find that, just hours later, their entire camps were completely destroyed. "We get back from being evacuated, and our shelter is obliterated," Angelina expressed. "Had any of us been inside of that, I mean, it would have been game over, for sure."

"I think everyone's mood was like, oh God," Alec added. "It looked like a bomb went off... It's pretty intense."

"Two cyclones, a medical evacuation, a person quitting," Alison recalled of the adversity they've faced since starting the game. "It just speaks to the crazy nature of this game."

After 37 seasons of Survivor, however, host Jeff Probst wasn't freaking out. The entire cast of Millennials vs. Gen X was similarly evacuated early in the competition in 2016.

"You are all safe and sound, and the game is back on," Probst told the David vs. Goliath cast on Wednesday's episode as they kicked off their first immunity challenge since the cyclone.

