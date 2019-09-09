TV

'Survivor' Season 39: Meet the Castaways Mentored by Sandra and Boston Rob on 'Island of the Idols!'

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
survivor_114749_1979b.jpg
CBS

A new season of Survivor is almost here! 

The CBS reality competition series returns for its 39th season on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with a new crop of castaways. Twenty newbies will hit the beach on Island of the Idols, where they'll be mentored by two Survivor greats.

The legendary Sandra Diaz-Twine, winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and the iconic "Boston Rob" Mariano, winner of Survivor: Redemption Island, will return to the game once more -- but this time, it's to help a new Sole Survivor win the show's million-dollar prize. 

Who will it be? Check out the just-announced cast below. 

AARON MEREDITH (36)

114749_0025b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Uncasville, Connecticut 

Current Residence: Warwick, Rhode Island

Occupation: Gym Owner

DAN SPILO (48) 

114749_0203b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: New York, New York

Current Residence: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Talent Manager 

CHELSEA WALKER (26)  

114749_0138b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Marlton, New Jersey

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Digital Content Creator

ELIZABETH BEISEL (26)  

114749_0396b_1.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Saunderstown, Rhode Island

Current Residence: Saunderstown, Rhode Island

Occupation: Olympic Medalist 

DEAN KOWALSKI (28)  

114749_1687b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Westfield, New Jersey

Current Residence: New York, New York

Occupation: Tech Sales 

TOM LAIDLAW (60)  

114749_1473b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Brampton, Ontario Canada   

Current Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

Occupation: Former NHL Player

NOURA SALMAN (36)   

114749_1342b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: London, United Kingdom / Bethesda, Maryland

Current Residence: North Potomac, Maryland

Occupation: Entrepreneur

TOMMY SHEEHAN (26)   

114749_1582b_1.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Bayville, New York

Current Residence: Long Beach, New York

Occupation: 4th Grade Teacher

MOLLY BYMAN (27)    

114749_1224b2.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Durham, North Carolina  

Occupation: Law Student  

VINCE MOUA (27)    

114749_1654b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Merced, California

Current Residence: Palo Alto, California

Occupation: Admissions Counselor

RONNIE BARDAH (35)   

114749_1418b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Brockton, Massachusetts  

Current Residence: Henderson, Nevada

Occupation: Pro Poker Player

LAUREN BECK (28)   

114749_0950b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Bakersfield, California and Rochester Hills, Michigan

Current Residence: Glendale, California

Occupation: Nanny 

KELLEE KIM (29)    

114749_0910b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: MBA Student 

KARISHMA PATEL (37)   

114749_0833b_1.jpg
CBS

Hometown:  Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Current Residence: Houston, Texas 

Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer 

JASON LINDEN (32)    

114749_0752b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: New York, New York

Current Residence: New York, New York

Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer 

JANET CARBIN (59)    

114749_1806b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Neptune, New Jersey

Current Residence: Palm Bay, Florida

Occupation: Chief Lifeguard 

JAMAL SHIPMAN (33)   

114749_0602b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

Current Residence: Providence, Rhode Island    

Occupation: College Administrator 

JACK NICHTING (23)    

114749_0520b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Newport News, Virginia

Current Residence: Harrisonburg, Virginia  

Occupation: Graduate Student 

ELAINE STOTT (41)   

114749_0337b.jpg
CBS

Hometown: Woodbine, Kentucky

Current Residence: Rockholds, Kentucky

Occupation: Factory Worker

MISSY BYRD (24)   

114749_1087b.jpg
CBS

 

Hometown: Decatur, Georgia

Current Residence: Tacoma, Washington

Occupation: Air Force Veteran

Survivor returns with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. 

