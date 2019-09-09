'Survivor' Season 39: Meet the Castaways Mentored by Sandra and Boston Rob on 'Island of the Idols!'
A new season of Survivor is almost here!
The CBS reality competition series returns for its 39th season on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with a new crop of castaways. Twenty newbies will hit the beach on Island of the Idols, where they'll be mentored by two Survivor greats.
The legendary Sandra Diaz-Twine, winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and the iconic "Boston Rob" Mariano, winner of Survivor: Redemption Island, will return to the game once more -- but this time, it's to help a new Sole Survivor win the show's million-dollar prize.
Who will it be? Check out the just-announced cast below.
AARON MEREDITH (36)
Hometown: Uncasville, Connecticut
Current Residence: Warwick, Rhode Island
Occupation: Gym Owner
DAN SPILO (48)
Hometown: New York, New York
Current Residence: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Talent Manager
CHELSEA WALKER (26)
Hometown: Marlton, New Jersey
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Digital Content Creator
ELIZABETH BEISEL (26)
Hometown: Saunderstown, Rhode Island
Current Residence: Saunderstown, Rhode Island
Occupation: Olympic Medalist
DEAN KOWALSKI (28)
Hometown: Westfield, New Jersey
Current Residence: New York, New York
Occupation: Tech Sales
TOM LAIDLAW (60)
Hometown: Brampton, Ontario Canada
Current Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut
Occupation: Former NHL Player
NOURA SALMAN (36)
Hometown: London, United Kingdom / Bethesda, Maryland
Current Residence: North Potomac, Maryland
Occupation: Entrepreneur
TOMMY SHEEHAN (26)
Hometown: Bayville, New York
Current Residence: Long Beach, New York
Occupation: 4th Grade Teacher
MOLLY BYMAN (27)
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Current Residence: Durham, North Carolina
Occupation: Law Student
VINCE MOUA (27)
Hometown: Merced, California
Current Residence: Palo Alto, California
Occupation: Admissions Counselor
RONNIE BARDAH (35)
Hometown: Brockton, Massachusetts
Current Residence: Henderson, Nevada
Occupation: Pro Poker Player
LAUREN BECK (28)
Hometown: Bakersfield, California and Rochester Hills, Michigan
Current Residence: Glendale, California
Occupation: Nanny
KELLEE KIM (29)
Hometown: Newport Beach, California
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: MBA Student
KARISHMA PATEL (37)
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer
JASON LINDEN (32)
Hometown: New York, New York
Current Residence: New York, New York
Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer
JANET CARBIN (59)
Hometown: Neptune, New Jersey
Current Residence: Palm Bay, Florida
Occupation: Chief Lifeguard
JAMAL SHIPMAN (33)
Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey
Current Residence: Providence, Rhode Island
Occupation: College Administrator
JACK NICHTING (23)
Hometown: Newport News, Virginia
Current Residence: Harrisonburg, Virginia
Occupation: Graduate Student
ELAINE STOTT (41)
Hometown: Woodbine, Kentucky
Current Residence: Rockholds, Kentucky
Occupation: Factory Worker
MISSY BYRD (24)
Hometown: Decatur, Georgia
Current Residence: Tacoma, Washington
Occupation: Air Force Veteran
Survivor returns with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
