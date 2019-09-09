A new season of Survivor is almost here!

The CBS reality competition series returns for its 39th season on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with a new crop of castaways. Twenty newbies will hit the beach on Island of the Idols, where they'll be mentored by two Survivor greats.

The legendary Sandra Diaz-Twine, winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and the iconic "Boston Rob" Mariano, winner of Survivor: Redemption Island, will return to the game once more -- but this time, it's to help a new Sole Survivor win the show's million-dollar prize.

Who will it be? Check out the just-announced cast below.

AARON MEREDITH (36)

CBS

Hometown: Uncasville, Connecticut

Current Residence: Warwick, Rhode Island

Occupation: Gym Owner

DAN SPILO (48)

CBS

Hometown: New York, New York

Current Residence: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Talent Manager

CHELSEA WALKER (26)

CBS

Hometown: Marlton, New Jersey

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Digital Content Creator

ELIZABETH BEISEL (26)

CBS

Hometown: Saunderstown, Rhode Island

Current Residence: Saunderstown, Rhode Island

Occupation: Olympic Medalist

DEAN KOWALSKI (28)

CBS

Hometown: Westfield, New Jersey

Current Residence: New York, New York

Occupation: Tech Sales

TOM LAIDLAW (60)

CBS

Hometown: Brampton, Ontario Canada

Current Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

Occupation: Former NHL Player

NOURA SALMAN (36)

CBS

Hometown: London, United Kingdom / Bethesda, Maryland

Current Residence: North Potomac, Maryland

Occupation: Entrepreneur

TOMMY SHEEHAN (26)

CBS

Hometown: Bayville, New York

Current Residence: Long Beach, New York

Occupation: 4th Grade Teacher

MOLLY BYMAN (27)

CBS

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Durham, North Carolina

Occupation: Law Student

VINCE MOUA (27)

CBS

Hometown: Merced, California

Current Residence: Palo Alto, California

Occupation: Admissions Counselor

RONNIE BARDAH (35)

CBS

Hometown: Brockton, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Henderson, Nevada

Occupation: Pro Poker Player

LAUREN BECK (28)

CBS

Hometown: Bakersfield, California and Rochester Hills, Michigan

Current Residence: Glendale, California

Occupation: Nanny

KELLEE KIM (29)

CBS

Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: MBA Student

KARISHMA PATEL (37)

CBS

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer

JASON LINDEN (32)

CBS

Hometown: New York, New York

Current Residence: New York, New York

Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer

JANET CARBIN (59)

CBS

Hometown: Neptune, New Jersey

Current Residence: Palm Bay, Florida

Occupation: Chief Lifeguard

JAMAL SHIPMAN (33)

CBS

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

Current Residence: Providence, Rhode Island

Occupation: College Administrator

JACK NICHTING (23)

CBS

Hometown: Newport News, Virginia

Current Residence: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Occupation: Graduate Student

ELAINE STOTT (41)

CBS

Hometown: Woodbine, Kentucky

Current Residence: Rockholds, Kentucky

Occupation: Factory Worker

MISSY BYRD (24)

CBS

Hometown: Decatur, Georgia

Current Residence: Tacoma, Washington

Occupation: Air Force Veteran

Survivor returns with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

