The former David tribe voted out one of their own on last week's episode ofSurvivor -- and not everyone is happy about it.

ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of Survivor: David vs. Goliath, in which the group reacts to the tribal council's close vote between Carl and Alison. It was Carl who ended up leaving the game as former Goliath tribe members bounded together to vote him out with David's Christian and Gabby, leaving Nick, Davie and Angelina out of the loop.

"Tonight's tribal council was a shocker. Christian and Gabby voted out Carl, and I was just blindsided," a clearly peeved Nick tells the camera. "I don't get it. I mean, those two, they're so smart, they're dumb. Like, what kind of move is that?"

"I regret saving Christian. We burnt every advantage we had to get a David lead, and now he does this sh*t and doesn't even tell me the vote. Yeah, I'm pretty mad," he adds.

With just a few episodes left, the title of Sole Survivor is anyone's to take.

"It's like Game of Thrones," castaway Alec told ET over the phone last week. "You can get attached to certain characters, and there's so many twists and turns, and I think David vs. Goliath has just been so many twists and turns and change of events. It's been so unpredictable."

"Everyone in that cast, everyone that's left is a beast in their own way. Everyone's spearheaded some type of vote. Everyone's been winning immunity, they've been winning rewards. Everyone has their own plans," he added.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

