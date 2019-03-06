Rule one on Survivor: don't get caught strategizing about other players in front of them!

That's something Victoria's learning the hard way, as she awkwardly discusses possible plans to send Joe home... in front of Joe. Only ET has an exclusive sneak peak of Wednesday's episode of Survivor: Edge of Extinction, in which she tries -- and fails -- to recover from the faux pas.

"I think Joe and Aubrey kind of come as a pair," Victoria tells Ron as they discuss the game with Joe nearby, unbenowst to her.

"What do we do?" Joe interrupts. "Obviously, we can all kind of tell you guys are talking amongst yourselves and trying to figure it out, so me and [Aubry] we're getting nervous."

Victoria expresses her embarrassment to the camera, while Joe confesses he knows he and Aubry, as the two returning players on their tribe, are "on the chopping block."

"I think Joe's looking for redemption just like I am, and we are scared coming into this new group of players," Aubrey adds. "I think that returnees are an easy target."

During an interview with ET before the season kicked off, host Jeff Probst explained why he decided to bring back Joe and Aubry, as well as other returnees, David Wright and Kelley Wentworth.

"These four players illustrate how difficult it is to win this game. They are experts at different aspects of the game," he said. "Every one of them is a phenomenal player and yet none of them have won. That’s how tough it is to play Survivor, because no matter how good you are, you are always hovering on the edge of extinction, your flame is always in danger of being snuffed."

"I think the new players will be enamored and also wary of the returning players, as they should be. They can offer a lot of early wisdom but let them stick around too long and they will become an adversary," he added.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

