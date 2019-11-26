Congrats to Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas!

The Survivorstars tied the knot over the weekend, they revealed on Instagram on Tuesday. The news comes five years after they met while competing on Survivor: Worlds Apart in 2014. They didn't start dating until after the show, during which Thomas voted Anglim off.

Anglim gushed over their wedding in a touching post on Tuesday -- alongside the first photo from their special day.

"No words to describe how full my heart is after this weekend. I married the love of my life, my soulmate, twin flame and very best friend. We have been blessed with incredible families, friends, and complete strangers who have affirmed us in more ways than we could ever imagine," he wrote. "I know I’m not alone when i say just how stunning, beautiful and special @sierra_dawn_ truly is. We are both so thankful for all the support and kindness in our celebration of our marriage and union. Thank you all from the bottoms of our hearts."

Thomas shared the same photo on her Instagram, with the caption: "My Prince Charming, my forever... Thank you to our family and friends who made this night more than we ever could’ve imagined. Your love and support was poured upon us and we’ve never felt more lucky for each and everyone of you. Huge shoutout to all our venders for making our vision a reality. Here’s a little sneak peek from our photographer/videographer. Can’t wait to share more with you all."

During an interview with ET in May, Anglim and Thomas revealed they wanted a "bohemian" theme for their wedding, which comes less than a year after his April proposal.

"She doesn't want to wait a year, and I'm good with that," Anglim told ET at the Survivor: Edge of Extinction finale. "So, let's get it done! Let's make it happen."

The couple shared that a few Survivor alums -- as well as host Jeff Probst -- would be on the guest list, but that's the only way they planned to pay tribute to the show that brought them together.

"No rice!" Thomas joked.



"Lots of food. We might have a quesadilla bar. We got that far [in the wedding planning]," Anglim added.

While they didn't have all the details of their wedding nailed down in May, the couple couldn't be more convinced they're meant to spend the rest of their lives together.

"I tell him every day, and I thank the Lord every day, because he literally is the most amazing man that I've ever met," Thomas raved. "His heart is just incredible. I don't know how he deals with me and is so patient and kind. I'm so lucky."



"I couldn't say anything else but great things about her, too," Anglim added. "Her heart... we complement each other in a lot of good ways, and she's the yang, I'm the yin, so it's very -- it's a very good balance, so we're a great team. There's no one else I want on my team."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Survivor' Legends Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine on 'Island of the Idols' (Exclusive)

'Survivor' Couple Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas Spill Wedding Details (Exclusive)

'Survivor's Joe Anglim Cuts His Iconic Hair at Season Finale After Sia's $15k Offer

Related Gallery