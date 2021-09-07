Susan Sarandon to Star in Fox's Country Music Drama 'Monarch'

Susan Sarandon is headed to TV.

The Oscar-winning actress will star in Fox's upcoming country music family drama, Monarch, the network announced Tuesday. Sarandon will be joined by Pushing Daisies alum Anna Friel, who has also boarded the midseason series.

Sarandon will play the matriarch of the family, while Friel will play her daughter.

Monarch centers on the Romans, America's first family of country music, and is a multigenerational family drama set in Texas. The Romans are headed by the talented, but tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie, Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Original music and covers will be featured throughout the series.

Monarch hails from creator/executive producer Melissa London Hilfers, executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch and executive producers Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and music manager Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and serve as an executive producer on the series' first episode. Adam Anders will serve as executive music producer.

