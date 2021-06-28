'Charming the Hearts of Men' Trailer: Kelsey Grammer and Anna Friel Star in Dramedy About Women's Rights
Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Sean Astin, Aml Ameen and Diane Ladd are going back in time to show the struggles that women and people of color had to go through to get their voices heard.
In the newly released trailer for Charming the Hearts of Men, we see a sophisticated woman (Friel) returning to her Southern home town only to discover that her options are limited amid so much discrimination. With the help of a congressional ally (Grammer), she inspires historic legislation which allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women.
The film, set in a politically charged 1960s, is described as a fictional account inspired by true events.
“Charming the Hearts of Men is a story of the dawning awareness of the central character during the dawning awareness of a nation,” producer Richard T. Lewis said in a statement. “Many of the issues faced in 1964 are the same issues the world is dealing with today.”
The movie will in theaters and on-demand on Aug. 13.
