Eva Amurri -- the 37-year-old Californication actress, who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri -- is getting married!

On Monday, Amurri announced her engagement to chef Ian Hock with an Instagram post. Amurri showed off her stunning diamond ring in a series of photos after the proposal in Paris, France.

"Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us,” she wrote. “We are so so so happy. Can’t wait to spend all the rest of our days together ❤️‍🔥💍"

She also added lyrics from Taylor Swift’s hit song, Lover, writing, "🎶 My Heart’s Been Borrowed And Yours Has Been Blue. All’s Well That Ends Well To End Up With You 🎶"

She also commented on Hock’s ring selection on her Instagram Story, saying she’s “absolutely dying” over her diamond ring. "Ian designed it with @cms_custom and OMG Christina you outdid yourself!!!!!" she wrote.

Eva revealed that Hock popped the question in the garden of the Rodin Museum, calling it her “most favorite museum in Paris."

The pair’s engagement comes over two years after she confirmed their romance on her Happily Eva After blog.

"I’m beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life!" she wrote in January 2021. "His name is Ian, he’s super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common."

Back in 2020, Eva finalized her divorce from former soccer star Kyle Martino following a 9-year marriage. She has three kids: Marlowe, Mateo and Major.

