Suzanne Shepherd, 'Sopranos' Actress, Dead at 89

Suzanne Shepherd, an actress best known for her roles in Goodfellas and The Sopranos, has died. She was 89.

According to her family, Suzanne died peacefully in her sleep Friday morning. Her cause of death has not been identified yet.

Kate Shepherd, the actress' daughter, told TMZ her mother had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and had grown weaker in recent days.

Suzanne appeared in The Sopranos for 20 episodes, playing the role of Mary DeAngelis, the mother of Carmela Soprano -- played by Edie Falco. In Goodfellas, she played the mother of Lorraine Bracco's character.

Her IMDB page states that her decades-long career in Hollywood began back in 1988 with a role in Julia Roberts' iconic film, Mystic Pizza. From there, Suzanne took on role after role in treasured films and TV shows, including Uncle Buck, Working Girl, Lolita and Law and Order.

Suzanne's more recent credits include the Adam Sandler and Chris Rock Netflix comedy, The Week Of, as well as Blue Bloods.

