Drea De Matteo doesn't care if people criticize her for deciding to join OnlyFans -- because she's embracing the career move.

Recently, De Matteo spoke with Fox News about her involvement with the adult content individual subscription site, and said she knows that people have their problems with her decision -- either due to her age or due to being a mother -- but she's not going to let it deter her.

"I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy's a warrior, not accepting defeat," De Matteo shared.

De Matteo told the outlet that it's out of a desire to spend more time with her kids that she chose this path.

"Things have changed in the last three years. My kids have always been my No. 1 focus. Had I known that I could work out of my closet my whole life, I never would have [believed it]," she explained. " I know that might sound crazy and might sound somewhat lazy, but I am a very big supporter of stay-at-home moms and women who really love to raise their children."

De Matteo also stated that her decision was generated, in part, out of necessity, and claimed that her acting opportunities had dried up in recent years. In De Matteo's mind, she feels she's been ostracized over her outspoken stance against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

"I’m 51. I didn't know this was going to have to be a change of life, you know, all of a sudden that during a time I'm supposed to be relaxing a little bit, that I would have to switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I'm, you know, a savage," she said. "I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don't want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again,"



De Matteo told the outlet that she's not made nearly as much as people thing during her career, and that she's often "worked job to job." So now, with her back to the wall, De Matteo is doing what she thinks is best for her family.

"I just don't care [about critics]. I don't," she said. "I'd rather save my family than save face."

De Matteo shares two children -- 15-year-old daughter Alabama and 12-year-old son Waylan -- with her ex, Shooter Jennings. The Emmy-winning actress is best known for her role as Adriana La Cerva on the HBO mob drama The Sopranos, as well as her role as Wendy Case on Sons of Anarchy, among other notable credits.

