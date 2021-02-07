Suzanne Somers is opening up about her unexpected home intrusion.

On Friday, a stranger walked in on the star while she was filming a Facebook Live with her husband, Alan Hamel, and their crew. The cameras did not stop rolling as they exchanged some non-threatening words with the man, who told them his friends dropped him off at their property.

The moment, Somers exclusively told ET's Kevin Frazier on Sunday, was "just one of those freaky things."

"This is not an easy property to get on," she said, noting her Palm Springs home's gates, cameras and private property signs. "It was a very unusual circumstance."

"He was definitely trespassing," Somers shared. "I was glad I reacted calmly and it turned out OK. You never know what's going to happen in life."

Somers stayed calm throughout the ordeal, which happened around the 40-minute mark in her livestream makeup tutorial. "You don't scare me, but I'm not used to having people on my property and we're doing a show," she said in the video, as the man replied that he wasn't trying to scare them, and apologized for the interruption.

Looking back at the situation, the former Step By Step star told ET her calm demeanor was due to her going into "crisis mode."

"I am a child of an alcoholic... and when you live with violence or addiction or alcoholism of any kind, you handle it one of who ways: you either crumble and just can't handle it, [or go into crisis mode]," she said. "When you go into crisis mode, you become very calm. You assess the situation and try to calm it all down."

"I didn't realize that was still a part of me," she added. "I went into that crisis mode of, 'There's something dangerous happening right now. I'm just going to try to stay very even and very calm.'"

Somers was expecting a couple of dinner guests that evening, and at first, she assumed the man was one of her guests arriving early. "As the guy walked towards me, I realized... everything about this guy is wrong,'" she recalled.

The intruder was shirtless, wearing a swimsuit and flip flops. Upon seeing the man, Somers' husband went into "protector mode."

"When I saw him walk behind me, I thought, 'Yeah, Intruder Guy, you're going to want to get out of here. You're not going to want Bad Al,'" Somers confessed.

"My first thought was, 'This guy needs handling,'" Hamel said. "And as I got close to him, I kind of felt sorry for him. He was very young, probably mid 20s. It was a cold night, he was stripped to the waist... I thought, 'Where did you come from... and how come you're not dressed?'"

Hamel speculates the intruder may have been a lost hiker who was delusional from dehydration.

"I suddenly realized he was not a threat at all. He actually seemed like a very nice boy... I asked him to leave, and after a couple of back and forths, he did leave," Hamel added. "I felt sorry for him. I thought, 'This could be my son.' I never felt threatened at all, once I got close to him."

Everyone stayed calm during the moment, but Somers did give some shocked and wide-eyed expressions to the camera.

"Unbeknownst to me, I went into Chrissy Snow mode," Somers said, referring to her Three's Company character.

One of the fans watching Somers' tutorial called the police, who met the intruder at the bottom of the property. "The police gave him a warning and sent him on his merry way," Somers explained.

After that, the actress greeted her dinner guests and treated herself to a "stiff tequila." "I had two that night," she revealed, adding she was able to sleep soundly with her bedroom's steel shutters.

"I just hope his ending is a good ending. Whatever he needs, I hope he got it," Hamel said of the intruder. "I just felt badly for him. I realized, 'He's all alone, it's dark.'"

"But don't come back!" Somers warned.

