Suzette Quintanilla is opening up about the success of Netflix’s Selena: The Series and teasing what fans can expect from the second part of the show.

Selena Quintanilla’s sister is ready for the world to continue watching their family’s story unfold when Selena: The Series Part 2 hits Netflix in May. ET’s Deidre Behar spoke with Suzette ahead of the 2021 GRAMMY Awards on March 14, where the late singer received a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award and Suzette shared that she’s thrilled about how well received the first part of the show was -- for many reasons.

“I guess what I'm most proud of is the fact that there is a life story of a series of a Mexican American family on Netflix,” Suzette said. “I don't think that people truly understand the magnitude of just that alone. And then, add the fact that [the day after it dropped] it was number one."

Selena was just 23 when she died in 1995, and the first part of the series covered much of the Tejano singer's rise to stardom. But Suzette promised there is so much more ground to cover. Noting how the second part shows family and relationship conflict, Suzette said the family was committed to including all aspects of their lives, even if it was difficult to relive some moments.

“This is coming into the part where Selena and Chris [Perez] elope and they get married,” Suzette said. “That's part of our life, that's part of the history of our family." The former drummer also promises Part 2 will "cover the whole spectrum," and adds, "It's just a little bit of everything. It makes you feel happy and you know, there's some sad moments and then there's some moments that personally I don't want to revisit. It brings up some really weird feelings inside. So, it's just a little bit of everything, to be honest with you."

Suzette, who executive produced the show, says she wasn’t bothered by fan criticism. “I know that a lot of people have opinions, and I know that not everybody's going to like it a hundred percent,” she shared. “People are going to love it, some people aren't. And that's OK. I don't take any offense to that at all.”

As for Suzette’s wish for fans, she told ET: “I hope that everyone walks away from watching this series and has a better understanding of how things basically went down.”

Suzette also said she’s “really proud” of Christian Serratos, who plays Selena in the series.

“I know that she knew that she was stepping into some difficult shoes to fill, but I think she did great," she said. "And I think that overall, it's about the story. ... I hope that people can look at this story and see themselves in it because it's really about what we all do. We are all about familia. We're all about making the American dream to better our lives for our families. And that's exactly what we were doing.”

