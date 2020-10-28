Meet the Cast of Netflix's 'Selena: The Series'

There are few television shows as highly anticipated right now as Selena: The Series. Netflix’s biopic on the Queen of Tejano music hopes to give fans of the late singer yet more insight into the early years of the musical icon.

And while many of the scenes will look familiar to anyone obsessed with Gregory Nava's 1997 biopic starring Jennifer Lopez, the official trailer also suggests we're getting more of her family. More of “los Dinos,” especially her relationship with her brother, A.B., and her sister, Suzette.

With the premiere mere weeks away, we’re taking a look at the show’s cast, all of whom we’re likely to hear more about once the series drops on Dec. 4 on the streaming service.

Christian Serratos - Selena Quintanilla

Best known for her role as Rosita Espinoza on AMC's The Walking Dead, the California native had her first breakout role on Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. She went on to play Angela Weber in the Twilight film series. An animal activist who has posed for various PETA campaigns, the actress was a competitive figure skater as a child. That, as well as her training in ballet, jazz and hip hop, is sure to come in handy as she slips into the iconic role of Selena.

Ricardo Chavira - Abraham Quintanilla Jr.

Fans of Desperate Housewives know Chavira as Carlos Solis, husband of one Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria). But the San Antonio native has also made his mark on shows like Santa Clarita Diet, Jane the Virgin and Scandal as well as films like Piranha 3D and Dead Space 3. He's sure to bring his affable and imposing presence to the Quintanilla patriarch.

Seidy López - Marcella Quintanilla

If López looks familiar to keen-eyed fans of 1997's Selena, it's because the Mexican-born actress played a small part in the previous biopic of the musical icon, as the friend a young Selena takes to the GRAMMYs. The former American Family and Mi Vida Loca star is now set to play the singer’s mother.

Noemi Gonzalez - Suzette Quintanilla

Like many of the cast members of Selena: The Series, the Mexican-American actress has a background in both acting and music. While in elementary school, she took part in school musicals, later earning a BFA in Acting at UC Santa Barbara. She’s best remembered for her role as Soli Gomez on Hulu’s East Los High. Most recently, she played Mia Rosales on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless and Delia in the Shia LaBeouf L.A.-set action flick Tax Collector. As she told ET recently, getting to play Selena’s sister, Suzette, was an experience in self-love.

“I got more thick, more plump, and I felt good taking up more space just by existing," she said. "I began receiving more compliments than I expected and overt praise with how I was handling such a drastic transformation with grace.”

Gabriel Chavarria - Abraham (A.B.) Quintanilla III

The Imagen Award-nominated actor (for his roles in Lowriders and The Purge ) has been making waves in the industry for years. Known for his role as Jacob Aguilar on the groundbreaking Hulu series East Los High, Chavarria earned his breakout role in Freedom Writers, starring Hilary Swank, after he was discovered while playing basketball at a local park. He’s set to use his musical background to give life to Selena’s brother, who was both a guitarist and a producer of his sister’s music.

Madison Taylor Baez - Young Selena

The young star, who's of Hispanic and Filipino descent, was born and raised in California. After wowing crowds at sporting events singing the national anthem and scoring roles in various commercials over the years, she's set to wow audiences with her take on a young Selena. A former performer on Kids Say the Darndest Things, the 9-year-old already looks the part of the young icon in her late '80s glory. She's set to release a holiday single, "Blingle Bells," ahead of her new Christmas album.

Daniela Estrada - Young Suzette

The newcomer, who plays Selena’s sister in her younger years, recently shared on Instagram that Selena is one of her biggest role models. "Her perseverance to continue chasing her dreams," she wrote, "is what I admire the most in her."

Juan Martinez - Young A.B.

Martinez has had roles in films like Triple Frontier and Bless Me Ultima, as well as on television shows like Grey's Anatomy. Like his castmates, he's taken to Instagram to share his admiration for the "Como la flor" singer: "Selena was a woman who truly lit up a room with her beautiful smile. I love what a sweet and humble person she was despite her huge following."

Selena: The Series drops on Netflix Dec. 4. Watch the trailer below.

