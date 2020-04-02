We’re all going to SXSW this year, and we don't even have to drag ourselves off the couch.

Though South by Southwest was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Austin-based festival has now found new life via streaming. On Thursday, SXSW and Amazon announced that the show will go on, virtually, with a one-time online film festival featuring titles from this year's lineup.

"Prime Video Presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection" is tentatively scheduled for late April and will stream for 10 days on Amazon’s platform, free for anyone who wants to watch. As for the slate? It’s still to be determined, with filmmakers given the option to opt in to this version of the festival if they so choose.

The 2020 SXSW lineup included the Liam Hemsworth-starring Arkansas and Kelly Oxford’s directorial debut, Pink Skies Everywhere, as well as premieres of Judd Apatow’s latest with Pete Davidson, King of Staten Island, and The Lovebirds with Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae.

