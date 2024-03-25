Sydney Sweeney is making what some would say is a shocking reveal about her sleep habits!

In Monday's edition of WSJ magazine, the Euphoria actress shares that she doesn't need a lot of sleep to get a good night's rest. In fact, she can thrive off a very limited amount.

When asked if it's true that she sleeps for only two hours a night, the 26-year-old actress debunks that theory, but she did share that it's possible to run on a little.

"I sleep however many hours I get in a night," she tells the magazine. "But I’m known for being able to function off of very, very little for a very long amount of time."

The Anyone But You star says that she starts her day around 7:30 a.m. with cuddles from her dog, Tank. Sweeney also doesn't need any extra caffeine.

"I've never tried coffee before," she admits. "I just drink water. For breakfast, I like a berry bowl. Maybe some granola, bacon, a croissant, but I always go to berries."

The Immaculate star also mentions that she keeps relaxed with face masks and likes to work out at SolidCore. However, her biggest passion and pastime is still working to restore vintage cars.

Sweeney's next car project, however, is something that she's remaining mum about.

"I have a car I'm about to start. I don't want to spoil what it is yet because I'm going to post it on my TikTok, but I've had it for a while," she says. "I've been saving it, and it's going to be my project this year while I film Euphoria."

Amid the lack of sleep -- and coffee -- Sweeney is doing just fine. In March, ET spoke to the actress/producer about the "girl boss" title bestowed upon her by the internet.

One tweet read by ET hailed Sweeney as "saving the movies like a girl Tom Cruise," after comparing her dual roles for Immaculate to Margot Robbie's for Barbie.

"First of all, I love Margot. I think she's absolutely incredible and I hope I get to work with her one day," Sweeney said. "And I wanna do all my stunts like Tom Cruise, I wanna do all of it, a thousand percent. I am such an adrenaline junkie, I would do all of that."

She added, "There's so much negativity and hate online, so thank you for pointing out the positive."

