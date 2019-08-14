A bloodthirsty shark is no match for Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Foxx!

The superstars showed up in style to support their daughters at the premiere of 47 Meters Down: Uncagedin Los Angeles on Tuesday night, making for one epic photo.

Though Foxx and Stallone have decades of experience (and plenty of awards) behind them, the upcoming horror film marks their daughters' first big roles. In 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Corinne Foxx and Sistine Stallone's characters, alongside their friends (Sophie Nélisse and Brianne Tju), explore a submerged Mayan City on a diving adventure. Once inside, their rush of excitement turns into a jolt of terror as they discover the sunken ruins are a hunting ground for deadly Great White Sharks.

"Honestly, I feel a bit speechless. I don't really know how to feel. This is the first time my thing so that's really cool and hopefully this isn't my first carpet," Sistine told ET's Lauren Zima at Tuesday's premiere.

Corinne, meanwhile, said she was waiting for her dad to get emotional. "I feel like I grew up going to set with my dad and going to his premieres and it's finally my premiere and I'm so excited," she gushed. "He's a big crier, so I think he's gonna tear up when he sees me too. I'm trying to make it through the carpet."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Stallone and Foxx gave their daughters some space when it came to filming the movie, but made sure to offer them some advice.

"[My dad] wanted the directors note to be, instead of swimming away, confront the shark head-on -- which I don't think would've play out well," Sistine revealed.

"My dad's acting advice is literally the worst," Corinne said. "He always says, 'Oh Corinne, it's so easy. Anyone can do it!' I'm like, 'Dad, you won an Oscar, it's easy for you!'"

Foxx's lax attitude doesn't extend to all topics.

"I think bringing home a date is scarier than filming these scenes because my dad, he's unpredictable," Corinne shared. "Some days he's Mr. Nice Guy and then some days he likes to pretend he's like Mr. Macho Man and scare my potential boyfriends away -- so you never know what you're going to get."

47 Meters Down: Uncaged hits theaters on Friday. See more in the video below.

