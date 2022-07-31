Sylvester Stallone is once again taking aim at the producers behind the Rocky franchise, denouncing the upcoming spin-off film, Drago, and calling out Dolph Lundgren in the process. The famed actor and writer took to Instagram over the weekend to drag Lundgren and producer Irwin Winkler by name for allegedly cutting him out of the Rocky universe.

Stallone shared a gruesome photo to the social media platform that featured him as Rocky Balboa and Winkler edited to have vampire fangs with both of them covered in blood. In the photo's caption, Stallone pointedly wrote, "After IRWIN WINKLER And FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY ! Presumed to be the most hated , untalented , decrepited , Producer in Hollywood and his cowardly children have found their next meal… Drago ?"

The 76-year-old actor continued, "Throughout history so many artists in every industry ,recording , painting writing , you name it have been destroyed by these blood suckers Who have destroyed so many families , lining their pockets with other people work.. #parasite producers #exploited artists victims."

In another post over the weekend, Stallone shared an article that teased Drago going to production and called out Lundgren for allegedly not reaching out about the film. He wrote, "By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him !!! REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold."

Addressing the allegations Sunday, Lundgren shared a photo of him with Stallone and claimed he did not know the Rocky actor was not involved as well. Lundgren wrote, "Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff. There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa - just so all the fans can relax…There ya go."

The original Rocky film debuted in 1976 and went on to win Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing. Since then, the Rocky universe has born five direct sequels, premiering from 1979 to 2006, and the spin-off franchise, Creed, with the next installment set to release in March 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sylvester Stallone Calls Out 'Rocky' Producer Amid Film Rights Battle

Sylvester Stallone on 'Tulsa King' and Possible 'Yellowstone' Cameo

Sylvester Stallone Is the 'Tulsa King' in Paramount+ Series: Watch

Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' Series to Premiere in November

Sylvester Stallone Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Wife Jennifer