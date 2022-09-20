Sylvester Stallone shared a sweet moment with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, on Monday. The 76-year-old actor posted a photo of himself and Flavin holding hands on Instagram, nearly one month after the 54-year-old filed for divorce from him after 25 years of marriage.

"Wonderful…." Stallone captioned the post, which also contained a throwback picture of he and Flavin with their three daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. While it's unclear if the snap of Stallone and Flavin is old or new, it comes on the heels of their split.

In August, ET confirmed that Flavin had filed for divorce in Florida. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the divorce docs read. "Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."

Flavin requested at the time that she is able to continue living in their Palm Beach, Florida home and keep her last name. She also asked that Stallone is to move anything from their marital assets.

Stallone responded to the news in a statement to ET, saying, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The following day, Stallone responded to Flavin's divorce proceedings, saying that he "has not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets." He went on to deny her requests to have exclusive occupancy of their home and to have the option to join in any of his business entities or corporations in the future.

Stallone did, however, accept several of Flavin's other requests, some of which included her desire to restore her maiden name and an equitable distribution of their joint assets and liabilities.

Days before filing for divorce, Flavin shared a message about her family on Instagram, noting that her three daughters are her "priority."

"These girls are my priority ❤️ nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever," she wrote, adding a heart and prayer emoji, as well as the hashtags, "#truth #family #forever."

Sistine replied in the comments section, writing, "You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you❤️ love you so much."

Amid their split, Stallone has covered up two tattoos that he previously had done in honor of Flavin.

