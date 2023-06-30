Sylvester Stallone has given fans a fun look at his family life in his new reality series, The Family Stallone, but the legendary actor is taking a more somber look back at his career and legacy in an upcoming Netflix documentary, simply titled Sly.

The streaming service shared the first teaser for the upcoming doc, from director Thom Zimny, on Friday, giving intimate insight into the action icon's private life and personal musings.

"Hell yeah, I have regrets," Stallone says in voiceover. "What is healthier: to live under the illusion that you could have been great, or actually have an opportunity to be great and then you blow it?"

"Filmmaking comes at a great price," he adds, over shots with wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters, Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia. "There's no time for anything else."

Part of the documentary footage includes Stallone packing up his Beverly Park mansion in Los Angeles, which he sold last year to Adele -- who negotiated a larger-than-life statue of Stallone's iconic character, boxer Rocky Balboa, as part of the sale.

"She said, 'That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal,'" Stallone recalled in an interview with WSJ Magazineearlier this month. "She wanted the statue."

"I like what she’s doing," he told the publication of the renovations the songstress has planned. "She’s making it gorgeous."

Sly premieres in November on Netflix.

