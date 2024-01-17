Sylvester Stallone and his family are back for more drama.

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced the premiere date for the second season of their reality series, The Family Stallone. Sly will return for new episodes on Feb. 21, alongside his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

The docuseries launched last May, with new episodes dropping weekly, and its first episode broke the record for the top original reality series premiere on Paramount+, according to the streaming service.

The Family Stallone follows Sylvester Stallone as he gives camera access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad. The series follows the clan as they navigate life as one of Hollywood's most infamous families.

In season 2, the show will follow the family as they make the decision to leave Los Angeles behind, with Sophia and Sistine following their dreams to New York City and Scarlet navigating college life and new love in Miami.

Sly and Jen are also in a major time of transition as empty nesters, setting up new roots in Palm Beach, Florida. But the family bonds are strong as ever, and the season ends on a life-changing trip to Italy to "explore their family history, rekindle love and make a lifetime of memories."

Paramount+

Prior to the season 2 premiering on Paramount+, MTV will air back-to-back encore presentations of the entire first season -- with four episodes dropping each week, beginning on Feb. 7. Then, the first two episodes from season 2 will air on the network on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and Thursday, Feb. 22.

ET spoke with the Stallone family ahead of the series' launch last year, where they opened up about how long they want cameras capturing their every move.

"As long as they let us," Sistine said.

"That's an interesting question," Sly chimed in. "I don't think I know when the patina wears off, but definitely for a couple of seasons."

The family also likened their show to "more of a docuseries," as Jennifer described. "I think we all have such big personalities. There's nobody quiet in our family. And we're very loud and funny and fun. And I think we come from love."

Asked about comparisons to the Kardashians, Sistine credited them for all they've accomplished in the TV space but said that The Family Stallone is a completely separate thing. "They've done it so right," she said, "and it worked for them and there would just be no point in trying to copy that."

Added Sly: "How do we differentiate ourselves from them? That's being your authentic self and that's what we are."

Season 2 of The Family Stallone premieres Feb. 21 on Paramount+.

