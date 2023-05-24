Sylvester Stallone and his family are back for more drama.

Paramount+ has picked up a second season for their docuseries, The Family Stallone, the streaming service announced Wednesday. Stallone will return alongside his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

The docuseries launched May 17, with new episodes dropping weekly, and its first episode broke the record for the top original reality series premiere on Paramount+, according to the streaming service.

The Family Stallone follows Sylvester Stallone as he gives camera access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad. The series follows the clan as they navigate life as one of Hollywood's most infamous families.

ET spoke with the Stallone family earlier this month ahead of the series' launch, where they opened up about how long they want cameras capturing their every move.

"As long as they let us," Sistine said.

"That's an interesting question," Stallone chimed in. "I don't think I know when the patina wears off, but definitely for a couple of seasons."

The family also likened their show to "more of a docuseries," as Jennifer described. "And I think we all have such big personalities. There's nobody quiet in our family. And we're very loud and funny and fun. And I think we come from love."

Asked about comparisons to the Kardashians, Sistine credited them for all they've accomplished in the TV space but that The Family Stallone is a completely separate thing. "They've done it so right," she said, "and it worked for them and there would just be no point in trying to copy that."

Added Stallone: "How do we differentiate ourselves from them? That's being your authentic self and that's what we are."

New episodes of The Family Stallone drop Wednesdays on Paramount+.

